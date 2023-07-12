Carbon Program Manager, ANZ

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The role of Carbon Program Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). You will be involved the management of carbon offset projects through the offset project lifecycle, carrying out screening and due diligence of carbon offset projects, managing projects, and conducting research and development into emerging carbon mitigation technologies, standards and methodologies. You are central to supporting the growth of the LCT business, delivering high integrity emissions reduction projects and programs that support the delivery of bp’s sustainability aims.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The role of Carbon Program Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). You will be involved the management of carbon offset projects through the offset project lifecycle, carrying out screening and due diligence of carbon offset projects, managing projects, and conducting research and development into emerging carbon mitigation technologies, standards and methodologies. You are central to supporting the growth of the LCT business, delivering high integrity emissions reduction projects and programs that support the delivery of bp’s sustainability aims.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support the business development team in developing new projects, including screening and due diligence of opportunities against bp’s own criteria and carbon market rules and methodologies.

Manage carbon offset projects, including managing relationships with project developers from a technical and risk management perspective. This will include providing reliable technical project updates, including project progress, forecasts and risks via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators.

Conduct site visits and attend verifications where necessary to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness

Participate in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

Undertake research and development into emerging carbon mitigation technologies, standards and methodologies and regulatory changes, to position bp’s carbon offset portfolio for success.

Essential Experience:

Experience of managing carbon offset projects, including experience working on project sites.

Experience working with independent validation & verification bodies, carbon standards or regulators.

Deep understanding of carbon offset standards, methodologies, and quality criteria.

Carbon market related experience in Australia, South East Asia, or in an international context.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.