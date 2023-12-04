This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

The Carbon Specialist will be a key member of the offer development team and help to explore and develop new business opportunities to meet bp customers’ decarbonisation needs.

In this role you will help drive the successful development of offers, build strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project manage specific elements of strategic projects. In particular, the Carbon Specialist will bring key technical carbon rigour to the team and be accountable for leading a series of processes to ensure best practice is always followed around carbon credits and offsetting.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintenance of the bp target neutral portfolio with Trading & Shipping (T&S) – responsible for tracking offer volumes throughout the year, tracking payment with Customers & Products businesses for offset purchases and leading annual retirement process with T&S

Responsible for crafting and maintaining methodology statements for all offers.

Responsible for crafting and maintaining calculations (e.g. update of backed emissions factors) for all offers including via digital tools.

Leading interaction with external technical consultants and auditors in support of offer development and maintenance

Manage annual ICROA audit process.

Maintenance and update to technical language within communications assets and external websites

Respond to internal queries on technical carbon and offset/ carbon credit issues.

Support engagements with Legal and Strategy Sustainability & Ventures to explain technical aspect of offers and get offers through legal and claims committee approval.

Support review of emerging external standards, legislative frameworks and best practice for carbon calculation and offsetting and ensuring this is translated into our approach to offers.

Experience:

BA/ University degree in Carbon Management, Mathematics, Science or equivalent

Proven experience in a technical carbon role, either in external consultancy and/ or in-house roles focused on carbon management

Experience in creating and maintaining carbon accounts for clients in a range of sectors such as logistics and transportation, fleet services, mining, aviation.

Carbon intensity measurement

Carbon Management and Accounting

Data Analysis

Environmental management and legal compliance

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.