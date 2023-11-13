Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



This is an opportunity to be at the beating heart of bp’s journey in transitioning from being an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. The role is deeply involved in supporting bp's carbon ‘Net Zero’ aims and ambition across a whole range of internal and external activities, from strategy to carbon accounting, reporting, forecasting, benchmarks, supporting sustainability-related marketing claims and disclosures. Located inside the central sustainability team, the role supports both the central (e.g., SS&V, Investor relations, Press, Communication & External Affairs etc.) teams, and the wider bp businesses.The carbon strategy lead will ideally already possess some good knowledge of climate science and carbon aspects of the energy transition. Through this role, they will get to understand and influence bp’s future strategy, processes, benchmarks and frameworks for carbon accounting and reporting.The individual will be responsible for leading carbon input into group strategy, using sound technical and commercial understanding to work across interfaces, influence and persuasively communicate insights and recommendations. The role will provide key analytical and strategic capabilities to the carbon ambition team, central teams and beyond in supporting businesses.



What you will deliver:

You will lead the carbon input into our Group and business strategies and help to shape how these strategies are operationalised across the company.

You will play a lead role in the development of key company disclosures such as the Sustainability Report and Net Zero Ambition Progress Update.

You lead bp’s participation in external benchmarks such as CA100+ and IIGCC and in interpreting and understanding other external comparisons or assessments of the company.

You will support the sub-committee which pulls together sustainability, legal and business risks for new marketing claims, working alongside the businesses as they develop their claims.

You will spend time scanning externally to maintain knowledge of trends, evolving benchmarks, frameworks, disclosures or publications (e.g., IPCC, IEA, WBCSD, OGCI etc.). You will participate externally when appropriate to learn and / or influence.

You will undertake a wide variety of work due to the flexible nature of the team and the dynamic content of the ongoing agenda in the carbon and climate science realm.

What you will need to be successful:

A good level of existing understanding of climate science (including pathway modelling such as IEA, IPCC), economics, carbon accounting and methodologies and how principles can be used to develop new innovative approaches for a transitioning company.

Both excellent technical skills, as well as commercial analytical skills.

Be prepared to get into the detail if needed; up to / including modelling on occasion.

Be a good communicator, able to influence across multiple interfaces and levels to drive the best outcomes through collaboration, managing competing tensions when required to maximise bp Group benefit.

Be highly motivated and a great teammate, able to lead when needed, and support others in delivering against a very busy agenda. You will also develop others through mentoring and challenge.

Have highly developed digital skills and some experience of working in an agile way.

While the team is very busy, we deeply care about each other and make sure it is a fun place to work!

You will work with:

Subject matter experts in a broad range of carbon, strategy and sustainability topics and regularly collaborate with businesses and wider teams across the organisation.

We work flexibly with a lot of opportunity to gain new knowledge and experiences and we regularly adjust resources and project priorities according to the company’s cadence or requests for support.

You will have the opportunity to network extensively across bp and to gain exposure to senior leadership through the activities undertaken by this team.

Why join our team:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



