bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Card Operations Advisor-ANZ, to join our Cards & Payment team, responsible for owning of the end-to-end customer journey of fuel card landscape, across both Australia and New Zealand. You will lead the identification, prioritization and implementation of projects and lead optimisation activities. You will be responsible for developing plans, budgets, managing cross functional programs and monitoring deliverables, including validation of financial benefits. You will have experience leading digital projects and business projects. You will be part of a high-performing team and manage relationships with external vendors.

BP fuel card is on an exciting journey in Australia and New Zealand, delivering new and innovative products that will delight our customers, and you have a great opportunity to help shape this journey.

What you can expect in the role:

Be our operational subject matter expert for bp card offerings

Deliver outstanding card products that meet our customers current & future needs

Lead planning process for the card roadmap, aligned to global roadmap.

Lead end to end implementation and management of in year roadmap delivery – including squad set up, project management, cross-functional leadership, financial modelling, customer journey mapping and customer needs analysis.

Focus on improving customer experience and customer offer.

Implement initiatives for card customers’ lifecycle to meet strategic objectives across acquisition, on-boarding, retention and growth.

Management of physical card manufacturer vendors, including service management and innovation.

Management of projects to budget and agreed timeframes, including reporting on performance post go live.

Utilises agile ways of working to lead and contribute to cross-functional project delivery.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, finance, business, marketing or similar.

Experience in Fuel cards or banking environment, delivering innovative payment solutions.

Proven ability to lead the origination and development of projects, in agile methodology.

Demonstrated experience in financial modelling, able to develop concise plans and presentations covering project status, timeline, risk assessment, and budget needs and performance.

Demonstrated experience in driving teams to come to aligned solutions, and comfortable switching from strategy to on-the-ground implementation.

Customer focused mind-set, ability to understand emerging customer needs and market trends to drive long-term value.

Ability to build strong stakeholder relationships, possessing an ability to influence yourself as a trusted advisor.

Exceptional communicator with ability to tell compelling business stories, articulate complex narratives and influence decision making.

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment, welcoming and embracing change.

Team leadership and ability to develop talent.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, Ongoing career and training benefits, a generous paid parental leave policy, discounted fuel for you and a family member, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



