Cars Product Manager - 10W+ Engine Oils & Driveline

Grade G Responsible for managing the product portfolio and pricing structure for a specific market, including new product launch and detailed execution of product communications as aligned with global brand guidelines, defining product strategy and managing the in-year marketing plan to achieve the country's financial targets.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Grade G

Responsible for managing the product portfolio and pricing structure for a specific market, including new product launch and detailed execution of product communications as aligned with global brand guidelines, defining product strategy and managing the in-year marketing plan to achieve the country's financial targets.



Role synopsis

The Cars product portfolio consists of more than 1000 product variants across Castrol, BP, Aral and Genuine Oils/Private Labels which generate over 1BL volume and $1.5B in GM annually. These roles are responsible for all product management activities for the Cars product portfolio including new product development, product life-cycle management, and cost competitiveness to support growth ambitions of +390ML by 2030.

There are three product manager roles segmenting the Cars product portfolio as follows:

0W & 5W Engine Oils

10W+ Engine Oils & Driveline

Aral, BP, Genuine Oils & Private Labels

What will you deliver

Develop and maintain an understanding of industry trends to advise marketing plans, identify business development opportunities and target product development - underpinning growth targets for the Cars market space.

Accountable for product management of the Cars product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.

Integrate input from Performance Units, GAM and Brand teams on customer needs and product requirements to define new product development initiatives.

Collaborate with IPM, Technology teams, Supply Chain, Procurement and PUs to find opportunities for delivering product cost competitiveness and complexity reduction.

Lead OD&I projects in the product development pipeline with cross-functional teams across all five stages to include completion of post-project reviews and lessons learned.

Work with Cars Brand Managers to effectively deploy fluids/formulations across product brand portfolios to meet differentiation requirements while minimising overlap in specifications and price points.

Will also be responsible for any other product management and marketing support as requested from time to time, including participating in agile brand and product management activities, as assigned.

Education - University degree. Science or engineering field preferred.

Experience - 12+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations

Business experience in Marketing with a solid track record of delivery in operational roles. Experience in Lubricants Technology would be a plus.

Experience in product and project management.

Strong knowledge of Lubricants products, systems and processes – including Fusion, BIGS, Streamline, ODIMS.

Good networking and relationship management abilities.



