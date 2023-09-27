Cars Product Manager - Aral, BP, & GP/PL,

The Cars product portfolio consists of more than 1000 product variants across Castrol, BP, Aral and Genuine Oils/Private Labels which generate over 1BL volume and $1.5B in GM annually. These roles are responsible for all product management activities for the Cars product portfolio including new product development, product life-cycle management, and cost competitiveness to support growth ambitions of +390ML by 2030. There are three product manager roles segmenting the Cars product portfolio as follows: • 0W & 5W Engine Oils • 10W+ Engine Oils & Driveline • Aral, BP, Genuine Oils & Private Labels
Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
The Cars product portfolio consists of more than 1000 product variants across Castrol, BP, Aral and Genuine Oils/Private Labels which generate over 1BL volume and $1.5B in GM annually. These roles are responsible for all product management activities for the Cars product portfolio including new product development, product life-cycle management, and cost competitiveness to support growth ambitions of +390ML by 2030.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)
Education
Experience
Skills & Competencies
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.