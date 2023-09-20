Cars Product Portfolio Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Cars product portfolio consists of more than 1000 physical product variants across Castrol, BP, Aral and Genuine Oils/Private Labels which generate over 1BL volume and $1.5B in GM annually. This role is responsible for all product management activities for the Cars product portfolio including new product development, product life-cycle management, and cost competitiveness to support growth ambitions of +390ML by 2030.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



What you'll do:

Develop and maintain an understanding of industry trends to inform marketing plans, identify business development opportunities and target product development - underpinning growth targets for the Cars market space.

Accountable for product management of the Cars product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.

Integrate input from Performance Units and GAM on customer needs and product requirements to define new product development initiatives.

Collaborate with IPM, Technology teams, Supply Chain, Procurement and PUs to identify opportunities for delivering product cost competitiveness and complexity reduction.

Work across the Personal Mobility team to ensure OD&I projects achieve milestones and business objectives across all five stages to include completion of post-project reviews and lessons learned.

Lead team in working with Cars Brand Managers to effectively deploy fluids/formulations across product brand portfolios to meet differentiation requirements while minimising overlap in specifications and price points.

Work with Global Marketing Pricing & Portfolio team to define tools/processes and improve capabilities to improve product management in Castrol.

Will also be responsible for any other product management and marketing support as requested from time to time, including participating in agile brand and product management activities, as assigned.

For this role we are looking for a global leader, able to work in a complex environment, a great communicator, a strategic thinker with empathy. Open to additional candidate locations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Market Analyzer, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Market Research Data Analysis, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Pricing Management, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Project Management, Relationship Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



