Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Cash & Banking Global Process Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Drive integration between GBS Cash & Banking and Group Treasury processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation with the integration of business entity requirements

Coordinate the development and maintenance of relevant Globally Defined Practices for Cash & Banking processes, including identification of innovation ideas to drive group-wide improvements

Recommend process automation where feasible

Identify and form relationships with appropriate benchmarking organisations and consultancies

Define, implement, and report industry standard end-to-end measures which help to both, assess the performance of service transformation and, provide visibility to the value delivered

Build and maintain global Cash & Banking dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and highlight areas of improvement with cost benefit

Assess aspects of Cash & Banking process performance and efficiency against market capabilities to identify improvement opportunities (i.e., benchmarking etc.)

Lead process discovery walkthroughs with service delivery teams to identify most impactful changes

Complete initial review of change / optimisation initiatives – identify and evaluate high-level process, system or capability risks and recommend proposal changes or solutions to mitigate risks

Work with our technical teams, participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

Recommend process and system changes to enhance process standardisation and simplification

Partner with Transformation or Transition teams to effectively manage the project lifecycle to ensure delivery of desired outcome on a timely basis and within approved budget

Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design, and implementation activities

Conduct review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval

Support stakeholders in decision making and sign-off all future Cash & Banking process designs

Engage with the Cash & Banking service delivery teams to understand their needs, and measure and monitor to ensure operational service requirements are met

Collaborate with process operational leads to evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure appropriate control measures are in place and corporate control requirements are met

As the main content expert for global process issues and the management of their respective areas of the Global Process Model, provide process expertise and knowledge to internal and external (within BP) stakeholders and process users as required

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Significant operational experience in business shared services, outsourcing or similar

Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis

Demonstrated hands on experience in process management and re-engineering

Have in-depth knowledge of Cash & Banking processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly within the organisation, internal and external to GBS

Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process discipline and standard adherence required

Proficiency in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, PowerPoint, Project)

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines

Ability to think outside-the-box

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.