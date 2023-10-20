Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Cash and Banking Operation Manger





In this role You will:

To make the operation of all Cash & Banking activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.

The Cash & Banking Operation Manager will also provide support to their Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations, strategical topics and internal/external audits. This role includes managing Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

The Cash & Banking Operation Team has to provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for BP’s businesses and functions. The C&B Operation Team is focused, professional and truly committed to BP´s customers, and to driving-up value for its businesses.

they must have knowledge about connections of C&B related IT systems.

they has to know the specific C&B Systems as a Superuser.

The C&B Operation Manager is a direct report of the Cash & Banking Service Manager.

Coach and develop direct reports and coordinate team activities, handle issues.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

Ensure correct reporting and accounting treatment and resolution of issues and queries with reference to accounting policies to achieve efficient results and compliance

Perform analytics on job runs as needed to validate success.

Provide data and analytics as necessary to support the Cash Forecasting Program initiatives.

We have the following requirements:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Strong business English

Other language knowledge is an advantage.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

MS Office experience

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key customers.

Build strong working relationship with other functions.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



