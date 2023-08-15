Cash & Banking Operations Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated operational issues regarding Credit Risk, and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated operational issues regarding Credit Risk, and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Cash and Banking Operation Manager



In this role You will:

To make the operation of all Cash & Banking activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Bank Account management

Security officer activities

Query resolution and payment are completed on behalf of business and functions.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders

Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to GBS Pune Team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

Researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

Control the preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

The Cash & Banking Operation Manager will also provide support to his/her Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations, strategical topics and internal/external audits. This role includes managing Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

The Cash & Banking Operation Team has to provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for BP’s businesses and functions. The C&B Operation Team is focused, professional and truly committed to BP´s customers, and to driving-up value for its businesses.

She/He must have knowledge about connections of C&B related IT systems.

She/He has to know the specific C&B Systems as a Superuser.

The C&B Operation Manager is a direct report of the Cash & Banking Service Manager.

Necessary for the performance of the role is deep understanding of sales, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge and put into practice tax processes and regulatory structures.

We have the following requirements:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Strong business English

Other language knowledge is an advantage.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

MS Office experience

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Build strong working relationship with other functions.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



