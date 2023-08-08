Cash & Banking, Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Execute day to day customer AR related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets partner and customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, customer functions core values and policies established within the bp Group.

Specifically, they will:

Perform / Motitor the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Monitor and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account reconcilation related queries

Monitor credit and/ or cash and banking fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their Delegation of Authority

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Monitor and perform the timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Supervise the review of the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in managing cash and banking activities, general and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations.

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management & Accounts receivalbe

Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

English, C1



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.