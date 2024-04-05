Cash & Banking, Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an ambitious ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the world. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service. The GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The AR - Senior Analyst is responsible for leading and co-ordinating the activities of the team. Accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. He will ensure the debtors' position is handled to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business divisions are minimised. Their main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are supervised are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. This includes regular contact with internal / external collaborators in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

The AR - Senior Analyst supports the team in driving continuous improvement in AR simplification to deliver a standardised and effective process for receivables management.

Key Accountabilities

Complete day to day customer AR related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets partner and customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, customer functions core values and policies established within the bp Group.

Specifically, they will:

Perform / Monitor the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions.

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Own the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Supervise and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account reconciliation related queries.

Monitor credit and/ or cash and banking fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant partners within their Delegation of Authority.

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Supervise and perform the timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies.

Take care of a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Maintaining the action to supervise and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different customers.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external customers.

Supervise the review of the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance.

Accountable for monthly, quarterly, yearly and ad-hoc reporting requirements

Leadership and Support

Support other team members on daily operations acting as first point of contact.

Support Line Manager in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed in daily operations.

Collaborator management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions internal or external GBS

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BPGroup Treasury

External

Banks

Auditors

System Support and knowledge:

Knowledgable of ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments.

Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner, carry out testing and training.

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any Cash Management, Cash & Banking strategic, operations or system related projects.

Initiate Continuous Improvement ideas and actively chip in to projects.

Support Power BI solutions by implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Required Health and Safety Requirements:

Aligning with all BP’s Health or equivalent experience, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment.

Aligning with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager.

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as the need arises.

Chipping in to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Following BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations.

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Key Challenges

Accurate and responsive handling and resolution of queries and requests – timing is key

Leading service delivery with offshore banking partners

Ensuring compliance with group Cash Management and Banking Policies

Requirement to work some Public Holidays

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in handling cash and banking activities, general and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations.

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management & Accounts receivable

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

English, C1

Skills and competencies

Language and Communication skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness.

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to run and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Able to deal with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

Able to lead conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure results are met and knows when to bring up urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing properly if needed.

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines.

Being able to work under fast paced environment.

Detail oriented.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.