Cash & Banking, Senior Analyst

Finance



Finance Group



Support the Line Manager to Interpret day-to-day business objectives and prepare/complete operational practices and ensureaccurater execution of processes

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external customers.

Coordinate and support the team with audios with customers, in order to capture a deeper understanding of the cash and banking situation.

Be the first blocking issue point for sophisticated and bigger challenges.

Handle and mitigate customer concerns and inquiries coming into the Treasury Investigations inbox.

Perform daily account reconciliations between cash (SAP) and banking systems/platforms.

Handle and maintain key relationships within the 3rd party bank, as well as business partners, Treasury Operations, and IT&S to ensure all parties are engaged on process decisions and issues

Lead global initiatives & projects in partnership with Treasury organization initiatives to continually improve the efficiency of the overall process.

Reconciliation of bank daily acknowledgements for the prior day’s payments (checks, eft, wires, etc)

Partner with Supplier Enablement Team to make appropriate Vendor Master updates or banking information changes.

Troubleshoot and problem solves operational disruptions including investigating and resolving returned, rejected or undeliverable payments.

Perform analytics on job runs as needed to validate success

Provide data and analytics as vital to support the Cash Forecasting Program initiatives

Ad hoc data requests and reporting

Participates in the escheatment process; recovery of escheated and dormant funds

Bachelor’s Degree experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferable in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



