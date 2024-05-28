Cash & Banking, Senior Analyst

Job summary

Job Purpose

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

The C&B Senior Analyst is responsible ownership over the payment runs bank acknowledgement reconciliation (ANZ, ASIA, US or Europe depending on the scope) in addition to providing key analytics, reconciliations, and handling customer issues on behalf of the Digital Treasury Operations Team and BP Business Partners. This role will include providing actuals and forecast to the Treasury Cash Management team and is responsible for leading, supervising, and in some cases performing root cause analytics relating to defects within the payment. This role is also key in participating in projects/payment run support activities across the world. The individual will be responsible for collaborator and partner engagement as it pertains to the payment operations, associated controls, key and any other project that impacts treasury scope. You will be required to lead more difficult issues/queries and a supervisory role as aligned and delegated by the Supervisor.

To be involved on running projects and related changes to achieve objectives. Supplying to the delivery of project by leading operations performance measurements, metrics.

Responsible for the control of bank accounts operations maintained by the GBS for the business, including supervision and issue resolution on cash & banking transactions, supervising banking systems, ensuring compliance to banking and Group regulations and compliance to Cash and Banking Guide and Policy (if this applicable)

Build up and maintain professional relationship with all Business Partners. This includes having regular contact with internal / external team members in order to reach yearly objectives / targets.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Line Manager to Interpret day-to-day business objectives and prepare/implement operational practices and ensure execution of processes

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external collaborators.

Coordinate and support the team with audios with customers, to collect a deeper understanding of the C&B situation.

Be the first customer concern point for bigger challenges.

Lead and mitigate issues and inquiries coming into the Treasury Investigations inbox.

Perform daily account reconciliations between cash (SAP) and banking systems/platforms.

Run and maintain key relationships within the 3rd party bank, as well as business partners, Treasury Operations, and IT&S to ensure all parties are engaged on process decisions and blocking issues

Lead global initiatives & projects in partnership with Treasury organization initiatives to continually improve the efficiency of the overall process.

Reconciliation of bank daily acknowledgements for the prior day’s payments (checks, eft, wires, etc)

Partner with Supplier Enablement Team to make appropriate Vendor Master updates or banking information changes.

Troubleshoot and problem solves operational disruptions including investigating and resolving returned, rejected or undeliverable payments.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience. Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

