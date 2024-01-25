Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Summary:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a
Cash & Banking Subject Matter Expert (SME)
Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting
The Cash & Banking SME is a direct report of the Credit Innovation Manager GBS. They support the Credit and Cash & Banking Organization with process optimization, automation, Continuous Improvement initiation, execution and control through projects and co-operations with other departments and / or GBS centres. They are responsible for supporting efficient delivery of planning and performance activities for Credit and Cash and Banking by proactively discovering opportunities for improvement and automation, supporting system implementations through the whole project in all aspects.
In this role You will:
- Proactively find opportunities for standardisation, simplification in the Cash and Banking Europe and US area
- Drive the process optimization and standardization around Cash & Banking Europe and US Operation with relevant partners and project leads, to ensure that systems reflect and maintain the agreed standard and policy compliance
- To influence and act as validation point in alignment with relevant partners related to continuous improvement efforts
- Support activities through the lifecycle of the projects and continuous improvement efforts: initiate, plan, implement, monitor & control and close.
- Supervise, lead and manage small projects and assure that the performance, documents and outcome are delivered excessively
- Initiate, prepare and demonstrate of project concepts and initiatives
- Actively contribute to define and validate acceptance criteria of project deliverables
- Develop, enhance and validate standard project documents to define scope with internal / external partners, management
- Prepare project material for validation within Finance and GPO community
- Develop and provide trainings to people involved in Cash and Banking related CI Improvement efforts, projects whilst making sure knowledge is properly transferred and understood.
- Support implementation and consistent use of the agreed Key Process Indicator within the Cash and Banking GBS Europe.
- Proactively analyse and raise risks / road blocks which are identified as a threat in the Cash and Banking area with special focus on standardisations and harmonization
- Pro-active interaction with all parties involved in standardization efforts
- Follow up with relevant stakeholders for newly designed processes and accountabilities, finalize implementations
What you’ll need to be successful:
- Relevant Finance or Economics Degree or other equivalent studies
- Proficiency in English, other European (Spanish, German, Polish etc.) is an advantage
- Basic Project Management experience
- minimum of 4 years Cash & Banking experience or other equivalent experience
- Relevant system knowledge like SAP, ZRG, Microsoft Power tools etc.
- Relevant BP business experience and knowledge or ideally experience working in a BSC environment
- MS Office experience
- Process Design Tool experience (e.g.: ARIS, Visio, Mural) experience
- Ability to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner
- Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines
- Ability to measure and monitor the development and results of the project
- Very good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardisation / automation / system acumen
- Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure
- Strong communication and cooperation skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.