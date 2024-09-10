Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Cash & Banking Subject Matter Expert

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

The Cash & Banking Subject Matter Expert (SME) is a direct report of the Treasury Operation Manager GBS. SME supports the Treasury Operation Organization with process optimization, automation, Continuous Improvement initiation, execution and control through projects and co-operations with other departments and / or GBS centers. The new SME colleague is responsible for supporting efficient delivery of planning and performance activities for Treasury Operation by proactively discovering opportunities for improvement and automation, supporting system implementations through the whole project in all aspects.

In this role You will:

Proactively find opportunities for standardisation, simplification in the business area

Drive the process optimization and standardization around Cash & Banking Europe and US Operation with relevant collaborators and project leads, to ensure that systems reflect and maintain the agreed standard and policy compliance

To influence and act as validation point in alignment with relevant collaborators related to continuous improvement efforts

Support activities through the lifecycle of the projects (little “T”) / continuous improvement efforts: initiate, plan, implement, monitor & control and close.

Supervise, lead and manage small projects and assure that the performance, documents and outcome are delivered excessively

Initiate, prepare and demonstrate of project concepts and initiatives

Actively contribute to define and validate acceptance criteria of project deliverables

Develop, enhance and validate standard project documents to define scope with internal / external collaborators, management

Prepare project material for validation within Finance and GPO community

Develop and provide trainings to people involved in Cash and Banking related CI Improvement efforts, projects whilst making sure knowledge is properly transferred and understood.

Support implementation and consistent use of the agreed Key Process Indicators within Cash and Banking GBS Europe.

Proactively analyse and raise risks / road blocks which are identified as a threat in the Cash and Banking area with special focus on standardisations and harmonization

Pro-active interaction with all parties involved in standardization efforts

Follow up with relevant collaborators for newly designed processes and accountabilities, finalize implementations

What you’ll need to be successful:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree or other equivalent studies

Proficiency in English, other European (Spanish, German, Polish etc.) is an advantage

Basic Project Management experience

minimum of 4 years Cash & Banking experience or other equivalent experience

Relevant system knowledge like SAP, ZRG, Microsoft Power tools etc.

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge or ideally experience working in a BSC environment

MS Office experience

Process Design Tool experience (e.g.: ARIS, Visio, Mural) experience

Ability to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner

Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines

Ability to measure and monitor the development and results of the project

Very good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardisation / automation / system acumen

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Strong communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.