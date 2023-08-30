Job summary

Grade G The Cash & Credit Process Manager provides support to the Head of Transformation and Innovation - Customer and is responsible for the management of the relevant Cash & Credit processes with the bp group’s Enterprise Activity Model (EAM). The role will support the design, development and delivery of the Customer process strategy and process performance outcomes for bp. This includes accountability for end-to-end process design for Cash and Credit, actively working with key stakeholders across the bp group such as Treasury, Global Credit Forum as well as GBS.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade GThe Cash & Credit Process Manager provides support to the Head of Transformation and Innovation - Customer and is responsible for the management of the relevant Cash & Credit processes with the bp group’s Enterprise Activity Model (EAM).The role will support the design, development and delivery of the Customer process strategy and process performance outcomes for bp. This includes accountability for end-to-end process design for Cash and Credit, actively working with key stakeholders across the bp group such as Treasury, Global Credit Forum as well as GBS.



Job Description:

The Process Manager will need to maintain high standards of communication, impact analysis and evaluation of process changes.

The scope of processes covered by Cash & Credit Management extend over 4 key areas in addition to hosting Cash and Credit activity on behalf of the other GBS service towers (R2R and P2P)

• Cash and Banking

• Cash Collection

• Credit Risk Management

• Debt Recovery (outsourced)

The Process Manager is accountable for building and developing capability within the team and providing expert guidance to all GBS service centers in the above process areas.

What you will deliver

Process Standardization

• Drive harmonization of Cash & Credit Management processes across GBS – providing cross-divisional process standards

• Drive integration between Cash & Credit Management and Customer Services business processes (especially set customer up/amend and outbound/inbound customer interactions) with the target of end-to-end optimization

• Drive integration between Cash & Credit Management and Group Treasury business processes with the target of end-to-end optimization and clear lines of accountability

• Coordinate the development and maintenance of relevant Globally Defined Practices for Cash & Credit Management processes

• Coordinate with Product Managers, GBS service delivery teams and IT to standardize where appropriate, share learning and best practices, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives and initiatives

• Work with the Head of Transition and other tower Global Process Managers (Procurement/Finance) to drive process leadership, sharing best practice, sponsoring process design harmonization and working with technology teams to deliver this

• Recommend process automation where feasible

Process Analysis & CI Opportunity Identification

• Specify, design and deliver analytic capability for Cash & Credit Management processes (within GBS Customer scope)

• Build and maintain global Cash & Credit Management dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve

• Assess aspects of Cash & Credit Management process performance and efficiency against market capabilities to identify improvement opportunities (i.e. benchmarking etc.)

• Using the metrics, engage in a dialogue with GBS service delivery stakeholders to discuss priorities and approach to process enhancements (i.e. Business Reviews)

• Lead process discovery walkthroughs with service delivery teams to identify most impactful changes

• Clearly assign whether requirements stay local, extended to regional or represent scalable Global requirements

CI Opportunity Evaluation

• Assess new requirements from the Cash & Credit Management network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives: activities including business case preparation and alignment of sponsorship from GBS Customer Leadership

• Complete initial review of change / optimization initiatives – identify and evaluate high-level process, system or capability risks and recommend proposal changes or solutions to mitigate risks

• Working with I&E and solution template teams, participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

• Recommend process and system changes to enhance process standardization and simplification

• Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities

• Maintain Customer service catalogue for Cash & Credit Management ensuring all agreed scope changes are fully documented and updated in ARIS and other core applications

Project Management & Support

• Implement globally harmonized processes and application landscape according to agreed priorities and timelines – drive implementation through projects and enhancements

• Support project team and stakeholders in decision making and sign-off all future Cash & Credit Management process designs

• Working with the GBS operational teams, process improvement initiatives to reduce process variation, transform processes and capabilities

• Partner with Operational teams to effectively manage the project lifecycle to ensure delivery of desired outcome on a timely basis and within approved budget

• Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities

• Conduct review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval

Process Maintenance & Operational Integrity

• Work with GBS teams to maintain Global Process model and ensure its on-going integrity

• Coordinate maintenance of process models for Customer in partnership with the GBS Operational teams

• Engage with the GBS Customer service delivery teams to understand their needs, and measure and monitor to ensure operational service requirements are met

• Collaborate with process operational leads to evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure appropriate control measures are in place and corporate control requirements are met.

• Collaborate with ‘EAM Manager & Change Advisor’ and/or ‘Business Process Management’ team to ensure proper process design and documentation

Centre of Expertise

• As the main content expert for global process issues and the management of their respective areas of the Global Process Model, provide process expertise and knowledge to internal and external (within BP) stakeholders and process users as required

• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience with 15 + years' experience.

Essential Experience

• Significant operational experience in business shared services, outsourcing or similar

• Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong (super) user interaction

• Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis • Demonstrated hands on experience in process management and re-engineering

• Have in-depth knowledge of Cash & Credit Management processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

• Track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

• Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

• Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices

• Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly within the organization, internal and external to GBS

• Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills

• Strong PMO and/or operating rigor are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process discipline and standard adherence required Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, PowerPoint, Project)

• Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines

• Ability to think outside-the-box

Desirable Criteria

• Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience

• Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

• A high degree of fragmented systems both from an ERP and enabling application landscape

• High diversity and complexity of process delivery organization, including business embedded, GBS delivery centers and possible third-party providers

• Challenge to engage, calibrate and align all relevant business programs to align their Cash & Credit Management standards towards global standards

• Ability to build relationships at all levels within bp

You will work with

Types of relationships internally and externally:

• GBS Customer Leadership team including GBS delivery centers

• Business transformation programs

• Central functions such as Treasury, Group Finance, Audit etc.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.