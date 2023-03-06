Site traffic information and cookies

Cash Reconciliation Analyst

  • Location Mexico - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146133BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the timely collection of customer accounts, reduction and mitigation of bad debts, delivery of credit projects and initiatives, and provision of advice to internal teams and clients to ensure credit risks are well managed, measured and reported.

The primary purpose of this role is monitor / validate / and reconcile daily Sales Transactions (both cash and credit) for operating services stations. This role will sit within the A/R function of the business, and interact heavily with Operations, embedded Finance, as well as Internal Controls, providing a great deal of broader exposure and capability building across the business. Cash management process effectiveness will be a key accountability for this role in order to continuously look for opportunities to strengthen preventative controls and mitigate risks.

Key accountabilities

•Maintain strict control of Sales reports, cash collection and deposit statements, as well as credit card controls – ensuring all are reconciled on a daily basis
•Investigate any variances outside of standard deviations directly with site administrators and site managers
•Receive and validate transaction reports and statements to validate reconciliation basis
•Perform other cash and bank reconciliations as required

Experience, Skills and Requirements

  • Degree in Accounting
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in finance
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and SAP
  • Deep Audit and cash management and cash reconciliation experience
  • Proficiency in English
  • Internal Control and Reporting Experience
  • Specialization in Forensic Accounting - preferred
  • Availability to travel locally

