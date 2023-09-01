Cash Reconciliation Analyst

Job summary

The primary purpose of this role is monitor / validate / and reconcile daily Sales Transactions (both cash and credit) for operating services stations. This role will sit within the A/R function of the business, and interact heavily with Operations, embedded Finance, as well as Internal Controls, providing a great deal of broader exposure and capability building across the business. Cash management process effectiveness will be a key accountability for this role in order to continuously look for opportunities to strengthen preventative controls and mitigate risks.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role accountabilities

Maintain strict control of Sales reports, cash collection and deposit statements, as well as credit card controls – ensuring all are reconciled on a daily basis

Investigate any variances outside of standard deviations directly with site administrators and site managers

Receive and validate transaction reports and statements to validate reconciliation basis

Perform other cash and bank reconciliations as required



Core Behaviors:

Safety

Respect

Excellence

CourageOne Team



Leadership Behaviors:

Lead through BP Values

Build enduring capability



Experience/ Educational/ Travel Requirements:

Fluency in English Desirable

Degree in Accounting – Strongly Preferred

Advanced Microsoft Excel – Strongly Preferred

SAP Experience – Nice to have

Reconciliation experience – Nice to Have



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

