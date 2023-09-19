Cash Reconciliation Junior Analyst

The primary purpose of this role is monitor / validate / and reconcile daily Sales Transactions (both cash and credit) for operating services stations. This is an entry level role that will sit within the A/R function of the business, and interact heavily with Operations, embedded Finance, as well as Internal Controls, providing a great deal of broader exposure and capability building across the business. Cash management process effectiveness will be a key accountability for this role in order to continuously look for opportunities to strengthen preventative controls and mitigate risks.
Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role accountabilities
Maintain strict control of Sales reports, cash collection and deposit statements, as well as credit card controls – ensuring all are reconciled on a daily basis
Investigate any variances outside of standard deviations directly with site administrators and site managers
Receive and validate transaction reports and statements to validate reconciliation basis
Perform other cash and bank reconciliations as required
Experience/ Educational/ Travel Requirements:
Fluency in English Desirable
Degree in Accounting –Strongly Preferred
Advanced Microsoft Excel – Strongly Preferred
SAP Experience – Nice to have
Reconciliation experience – Nice to Have
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.