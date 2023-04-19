Cash & Banking, AR Team Leader Accelerator

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Job Purpose

The Cash & Banking, AR Team Lead Accelerator is accountable to build and lead the team in the optimisation of the company’s debtors position through the application of the company’s credit management policies and procedures, establish and sustain process controls in banking system and ensure a high level of customer responsiveness to stakeholders and customers. Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, profesional business partnering & compliance. He/ She coaches and develops members of the team from the technical and soft skills point of view and coordinate team activities



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for managing, controlling and monitoring all cash & Banking and AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information. Regular meetings with the business stakeholders to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customers needs etc. Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable. Regular follow ups on main KPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU Forecasting and Monitoring of Cash disposition Preparation of Management Reports Ensure to reach the targets and objectives of the team Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines Investigate and analyse trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements Acts as a subject matter expert in the area of Cash and Bank and Cash management process and procedural changes Coordinates, develops and maintains documentation on projects and team assignments Proactively identifies, recommends and implements process improvements in procedures of team assignments Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills First point of escalation and issue resolution ownership Identify risk/challenges & provide improvement action plan



Essential Education and Experience

3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams

5+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Credit and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.