Cash & Banking, AR Team Leader Accelerator

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
Job Purpose
The Cash & Banking, AR Team Lead Accelerator is accountable to build and lead the team in the optimisation of the company’s debtors position through the application of the company’s credit management policies and procedures, establish and sustain process controls in banking system and ensure a high level of customer responsiveness to stakeholders and customers. Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, profesional business partnering & compliance. He/ She coaches and develops members of the team from the technical and soft skills point of view and coordinate team activities
Key Accountabilities
