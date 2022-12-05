Site traffic information and cookies

Cash & Banking Analyst

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143296BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, Cash and banking activities, Reconciliations, Account Receivable activities, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Key Accountabilities

  • Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.
  • Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.
  • Review of auto posted transactions
  • Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.
  • Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies
  • Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.
  • Monitor and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account reconcilation related queries
  • Monitor credit and/ or cash and banking fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their Delegation of Authority
  • Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.
  • Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.
  • Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.
  • Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.
  • Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.
  • Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance
Essential Education and Experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.
  • Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)
  • Shared service centre experience preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational
  • Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers
  • Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.
  • Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP
  • English, B2-C1

