Grade HResponsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated operational issues regarding Credit Risk, and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a



Cash and Banking Operations Manager

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Lead the European Cash and Banking operations in GBS on behalf of BP business and ensure controls and compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, Cash & Banking Guide, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

To effectively lead, coach & develop the C&B Operations team towards delivering and maintaining a high level of service on behalf of BP .

Work together with Group Treasury by building strong partnership and concept of one C&B Hub as per GBS Strategy, and bring further value to BP as a Group.

Live up to BP's Leadership Expectations; set the tone for the behaviours and actions of the team; manage talent and build processes from the point of building long term capability for the organization;

Process Control Ownership of European C&B Hub processes, support implementation of controls for other regions as per C&B Project plan, and a ssuring compliance to internal and external regulatory requirements

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific regional relationships under the GBS stakeholder management framework

Create an environment where issues can be easily raised and discussed

Leading through a time of key transitional change and growth – maintaining a focus on timely, transparent and accurate reporting, control and compliance

Directly manage and promote team relationship with key stakeholder.

Promote the ability of working as a team

We have the following requirements:

5+ years of experience in people management / leading teams

7+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Credit and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested