Cash & WC Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Location: Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
The Cash & WC Finance Analyst is responsible for driving Working Capital (WC) analysis and forecast of core performance data for European Fuels Supply & Midstream businesses to drive sustainable WC reduction and continuous improvements on forecasting accuracy. The role supports the European businesses and C&P by providing insights that inform decisions and ensure any financial implications are integrated into the forward view of operational in-year performance.
The Cash & WC Forecasting Analyst is also responsible for the performance management of WC Price effect analysis, the Crude, Feedstock, Product, and Intermediate Stocks, with a special emphasis on coordination of the sustainable WC improvement process incl. the identification and implementation of initiatives and optimization options to meet agreed targets and is responsible for the forecasting accuracy of the indirect taxes across the countries.
The Cash & WC Finance Analyst may be required to support project activities within the business, ensuring project financial data is reasonable and supports appropriate decision-making.
Your Tasks:
Planning