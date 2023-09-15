This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Finance



Finance Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Cash and Banking Analyst



In this role You will:

Bank account management:

Opening, closing & amending of bank accounts

Signature updates

POA (power of attorney) setups

Bank guarantee administration

Keep update accounts in BAM (bank account management) system.

Security officer activities:

Manage the accesses on bank account of the business and operation users.

Keep updated the access controls on quarterly basis.

Payment query resolution:

Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team.

Finding the reasons of the rejections

Ensure delivery of critical requests

Collaborate closely with the bank and treasury on any fund rejection.

Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to Pune Team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

We have the following requirements:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

Strong business English

Fluent Spanish or Portuguese is desired, but intermediate is a must.

SAP knowledge is an advantage.

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.