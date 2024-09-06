This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Job Purpose

The Cash and Banking Junior Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate uploading of Bank statement and performing Forecasting & Funding activity. Provide timely support to major collaborators and build innovative solutions to business challenges. To be involved on leading projects and related changes to achieve objectives. Chipping in to the delivery of project by supervising operations performance measurements, meaningful metrics. Responsible for the control of bank accounts maintained by the GBS on behalf of the business, including supervision and issue resolution on cash & banking transactions, supervising banking systems, ensuring compliance to banking and Group regulations and compliance to Cash and Banking Guide and Policy.

Key Accountabilities

Support the Team Leader to Interpret day-to-day business objectives and prepare/implement operational practices and ensure accurate execution of processes by team members.

Perform cash forecast, handle cash flow (recollection & payment) to ensure that there are enough funds to pay suppliers.

Provide Assurance to compliance of BP Global Cash & Bank guide and ensure relevant controls are in place in order to protect BP from Cyber Security Attacks.

Monitor cash forecasting. Ensure all Cash in Transit transactions are cleared on a timely basis.

Post in journal entries when required.

Perform Bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant collaborators and follow up until that problem is resolved.

Prepare Bank reports and processing return cheques.

Perform quarterly BSI and ensure all supporting documents are as per BSI SOP or DTP Recognize unusual transactions, trends, or variations and communicate findings and recommendations

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Perform or involved in Bank Guarantee Renewal Process.

Ensure delivery of critical requests from collaborators viz. Cash Calls, Fund Transfer requests.

Liaise with the bank on any fund rejection.

Maintain and lead cash management system.

Handle payment related queries with the bank/teams, Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external customers.

Coordinate and support the team with audios with partners, in order to collect a deeper understanding of the cash and banking situation.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – JDE and SAP



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



