Cash and Banking Lead- 20 hours, fixed term

Job summary

Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as



Cash and Banking Lead

Part time (20 hours), Fixed term

Operate the day-to-day Cash and Banking procedures

Daily processing of the BP group companies payments requests –both single and batch payment files

Manage in-house banking activities

Daily reconciliation of incoming and outgoing payments

Monitor intercompany payment transactions

Operate to tight daily deadlines, very high levels of accuracy and quality of service are essential for Treasury processing.

Manage failed transactions, payment queries and issues to resolve in a timely manner.

Provide cover for other cash and banking teams if necessary

Contribute to accurate cash forecasting for the Group

Partner with and contribute to Cash & Banking Programme to deliver process transformation opportunities for Treasury

Partner with and contribute to TMS replacement Programme to deliver process transformation opportunities for Treasury

Relevant degree and minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance or accounting.

Familiar with bank and payment regulatory and compliance requirements

Good analytical reasoning skills

Attention to detail

Ability to focus on multiple tasks without losing focus

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!