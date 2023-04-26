Castrol Africa Finance Manager

Job summary

This role leads the end-to-end performance management process, including planning & forecasting, business facing finance performance management processes, forecasting and planning as well as the overall integrity of financial controls and reporting for the Lubricants Africa Businesses (South Africa + Sub Saharan Africa + North Africa)

Key Accountabilities:

Overall responsibility is for the finance activity of the Africa Lubricants Performance Unit business (excluding Supply Chain)

Ensures that financial projections (gross margin, delivered margin, Working Capital, costs/cash) are developed from the bottom-up plan, and where relevant that the financial projections are aligned with Planning & Performance Management (PPM) processes.

Evaluate forecasting process (Plan, Quarterly Rolling Forecasts & Monthly Latest Estimates) effectiveness and recommend/implement improvements as needed.

Acts as financial advisor and coach to business leadership team.

Responsibilities include but not limited to: The full performance financials of the business (income, costs, capex, working capital, cash and fixed assets reporting) The design of meaningful reporting of Management Information on a daily, weekly and monthly basis (which will ensure management intervention by tracking all critical elements of the operations) Accountable for the integrity of all Africa information that is reported by the Lubes to the Europe & Africa Regional teams. Ensure that appropriate optimization KPI’s are tracked and reported in a timely manner. Ensures that the business makes considered trade off decisions and that working capital is optimized. The incumbent of this role must ensure that processes and practices exist which will give assurance that working capital within the Lubes Africa is optimized. Assist with capital investment decisions by ensuring valid information is used and evaluated in line with Group practices. Leading performance management analysis and interventions on behalf of the business; ensure that performance sessions are held timeously with all key stakeholders monthly. Accountable for robust forecasting processes within the business and variance analysis to comparative periods Accountable for robust forecasting tools to support the monthly Latest Estimate (LE) forecast, Quarterly Rolling Forecast (RF) & Annual Plan process. Accountable for identifying business risks and opportunities, in consultation with the business, ensuring that risks and opportunities are clearly understood and quantified and that actions are in place to mitigate and manage these. Financializing the annual plan in conjunction with strategy outlook



Essential Education, Qualifications & Skills Background

CA (SA) preferential but candidates with relevant post qualification business, accounting, finance, and economics experience (MBA, CIMA).

High level of business and financial acumen. Strong team player with well-developed interpersonal skills, influence, and personal impact.

Experience in balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance.

~8+ years of experience with experience of managing staff preferable.

Grade GResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.