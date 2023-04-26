Castrol Africa Finance Manager

This role leads the end-to-end performance management process, including planning & forecasting, business facing finance performance management processes, forecasting and planning as well as the overall integrity of financial controls and reporting for the Lubricants Africa Businesses (South Africa + Sub Saharan Africa + North Africa)
Key Accountabilities:
Overall responsibility is for the finance activity of the Africa Lubricants Performance Unit business (excluding Supply Chain)
Grade GResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.