Castrol Americas Commercial Finance Manager

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The role provides leadership to the Americas Castrol business through the Finance function in the areas of planning & performance management of business operations, business management, commercial input into all business decisions, inorganic activity, cash and working capital management, strategy implementation, ethics & compliance, cyber, business intelligence and people (in the Finance function and GBS, where relevant).

The Commercial Finance Manager is a member of the Castrol Americas Leadership Team headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Key Accountabilities

Support Accounting, Reporting & Control team in ensuring that robust controls operate for all financial processes and group requirements over internal controls for financial reporting. Embed risk management processes with ownership at the Performance Unit / functional LT. Partner with all functions in the Americas business to provide financial leadership, steer and drive commercial decisions and focus on improving processes in the business. Provide effective challenge to key commercial decisions and consider financial implications. Understand marketplace, consumers, customers and suppliers and be skilled in managing financial trade-offs. Able to engage with customers and suppliers and skilled in negotiation and trade finance.

Lead, inspire & motivate all Castrol PU / Functional staff to deliver on the business & finance priorities, while maintaining a balance of workload. Create a successful finance team, with identified upward mobility of key staff, and have succession plans for critical roles. Engage the organization to improve feedback loop advocating a speak-up culture and demonstrate leadership in addressing people issues. Lead the finance function in the PU on safety and health and manage life cycle choices of employees.

Planning & Performance Management: Lead performance management of all financial outcomes, integrating the financial aspects of the sales & operational planning process where applicable, monitoring in-year performance, recommending, and implementing interventions. Be a strong advocate of standardization, simplification and digitization across the entire MI landscape and finance processes. Be the strongest advocate in the business to drive cost consciousness.

Functional Support – GBS & I&E: Provide leadership and support GBS to continuously improve the support to the business with an approach of continuous improvement. Support I&E to deliver on the functional plans in service of Castrol Plan / Strategy.

Ad hoc assignments / projects for both business and finance in service of the various strategic interventions including but not limited to ERP implementation, small scale inorganic plays, Route to Market changes, Supply Chain optimization, etc.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree is required.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

Financial accounting, reporting, control, planning and performance management, cash and working capital management, transformation, M&A, credit, and risk management

Experience working in customer facing businesses, especially in the downstream energy sector

Team leadership experience, preferably leading regional or global teams

Working directly with senior leaders, external boards and committees, JVs, external firms

Proficiency with the Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Master’s degree or an advanced degree in Accounting, Finance, Business with a financial focus

Lubricants, consumer packaged goods or supply chain background

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strong people leadership and organizational management skills

Demonstrated experience leading a finance function

Strong cultural adaptability gained from working in international and culturally diverse team

Ability to influence cross geography and up and down the organization solutions to sometimes ambiguous business information

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.