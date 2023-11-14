Castrol Americas Industrial Finance Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.The Industrial Finance Analyst drives key commercial insights to support the growth and performance of our Industrial business within the Lubricants division of bp. Along with enabling commercial excellence through financial intervention, the analyst will also be responsible for owning the financial forecasting, planning and overseeing the management reporting. This role is essential to developing and analyzing critical financial data while supporting continuous improvement and automation to proactively identify performance interventions and ensure the delivery of our financial plan.A level of adhoc financial analysis can be expected, but with the drive to continuously improve processes and bring automation through digital solutions to eliminate repetitive tasks. In addition, a portion of time will be spent developing financial models for commercial opportunities to help grow and defend our market share. A strong focus on early intervention and seeing opportunity / risk is important for success in this role. This is a critical role in the organization, partnering with the Industrial sales teams to maximize growth and challenge status quo, and drive performance and improvement.We’re looking for someone who has a passion for simplification, standardization and automation who takes a vested interest in the financial success of the organization through their contribution within the team.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could supply to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are critical given the importance of building enduring relationships with the various teams to ensure interdependencies are handled appropriately. This requires agility in being able to connect across different teams within the organization.

Accountable for supporting the delivery of the annual Plan process, Rolling Forecasts, and monthly MI for the Industrial business, providing business insight to top management.

Responsible for providing performance, trends, and financial insights through effective performance conversations to serve as early indicators or risks or opportunities to deliver.

Early intervention, performance insights and analysis (Vulnerabilities & Opportunities) to ensure integrity and sufficient challenge objectives, risks, and levers

Supports actions to lead performance and seeks continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification through a systematic approach

Supports regular forward-looking analysis and insight gathering and participates in ad-hoc projects.

Establish a focus on core P&L drivers such as Discounts, Rebates and Costs for assurance against planned objectives. Liaise with the Sales, Pricing and Trade Programs teams to align MI and share insights to performance.

Support commercial evaluation team on RFQ and Commercial Offer activity for the Industrial channel, working very closely with the Business Investment Finance Manager and Sales team

Develop financial models for the Industrial channel in conjunction with the Commercial Evaluation Team for new and existing commercial offers/investments in line with BP’s EEM (Economic Evaluation Methodology) and GIAAPS (Group Investment Appraisal and Approval Procedures) guidance.

Deep Dives for accounts – specific areas

Profitability scenarios involving price, discounts, or rebates changes

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting or Finance (preferred)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

6+ years experience in performance & planning and able to demonstrate commercial and process excellence.

Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial skills are critical. Validated experience in analysis and interpretation of financial data is a key requirement.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office - primarily Excel & PowerBI, but also experience summarizing financial information for PowerPoint presentations.

Ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly visible team.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are important given the importance of building enduring relationships with the various teams to ensure interdependencies are managed appropriately.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



How much do we pay?

$95,000 - $177,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.