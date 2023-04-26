The Castrol Americas Senior Finance Manager role is responsible for US end-to-end finance delivery, partnering with business and supply chain team members to increase performance and to ensure delivery of growth, profitability and cash target. Through a deep understanding of the business, performance delivery risks and success factors, this role will provide insights to the business leaders enabling strategically-aligned decisions to be made. This role will act as the conduit to ensure standard methodology, consistency in ways of working, simplification and automation are embraced across the teams.
This position is onsite at our Wayne office with a hybrid work schedule.
A minimum of a bachelor’s degree, preferable in finance and accounting
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!