Job summary

The Castrol Americas Senior Finance Manager role is responsible for US end-to-end finance delivery, partnering with business and supply chain team members to increase performance and to ensure delivery of growth, profitability and cash target. Through a deep understanding of the business, performance delivery risks and success factors, this role will provide insights to the business leaders enabling strategically-aligned decisions to be made. This role will act as the conduit to ensure standard methodology, consistency in ways of working, simplification and automation are embraced across the teams.



This position is onsite at our Wayne office with a hybrid work schedule.

Key Accountabilities

Provide highly advanced analysis of business performance, managing performance reporting and providing benchmarking / comprehensive competitor intelligence, whilst challenging the business and supply chain to achieve top quartile performance results.

Act as an inspiring leader on business forecasting/planning and financial performance management, providing technical input to the development of new tools to support the planning process.

Monitor financial performance, challenging established practice and proposing and implementing new ways of working to drive continuous improvement of processes to support the delivery of business and supply chain opportunities.

Partner with multiple internal and external customers, including auditors, tax, PPM/Control and Global Business Services, working in collaboration to support the business needs.

Lead the workload reduction, simplification and automation agenda for the USA

Providing informal mentoring/training to team members of the team to build financial capability.

Build robust relationships with the business ensuring trust and respect are maintained during times of stress and challenge.

Lead the Health and Safety agenda for Finance employees across the USA, and demonstrate strong people management skills and talent development.

Essential Education

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree, preferable in finance and accounting

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 10 years of Finance work experience

Extensive relevant experience in either an internal or external finance multi-disciplinary role, or similar, with highly advanced financial analysis expertise and excellent communication skills.

Experience leading diverse teams to deliver results.

Considerable stakeholder management experience.

Highly advanced technical knowledge and experience in management reporting, integrated planning and monitoring, analyzing and driving financial performance, with strong intuition for business.

Must be flexible, resilient, comfortable with ambiguity, willing to learn and be agile, to swiftly respond to the ever changing digital and business landscapes.

Desirable Criteria

CPA or MBA is preferable

Working experience within a manufacturing company with an understanding of supply chain operations

Experience working with SAP ERP, SAP BPC, PowerBI

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!