The Castrol Americas Technology Deployment Senior Manager represents Technology on the Americas Performance Unit Leadership team for all product areas including Automotive (Cars, Bikes, Commercial Vehicle, Driveline, EV,) and Industrial.
The role provides technology deployment and technical leadership to the Americas business, and develops a technology strategy and pipeline for Americas consistent with the growth ambitions for the Performance Unit. It is expected that the role will aggressively drive in region opportunities across all areas of the Castrol business.
The Senior Manager will provide local senior leadership for the Americas Technology Centre – day to day operations, HSSE, facilities. The role will also play a key role as a senior technology representative at Castrol launches, technical conferences, customer and OEM engagements.
The Senior Manager also has local leadership and laboratory HSSE responsibility for Castrol Technology staff based in Americas (ca 60). Line management responsibility for a team of 8 technology deployment technologists.
How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000.00 - $230,000.00 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
