Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Castrol Americas Technology Deployment Senior Manager represents Technology on the Americas Performance Unit Leadership team for all product areas including Automotive (Cars, Bikes, Commercial Vehicle, Driveline, EV,) and Industrial.

The role provides technology deployment and technical leadership to the Americas business, and develops a technology strategy and pipeline for Americas consistent with the growth ambitions for the Performance Unit. It is expected that the role will aggressively drive in region opportunities across all areas of the Castrol business.

The Senior Manager will provide local senior leadership for the Americas Technology Centre – day to day operations, HSSE, facilities. The role will also play a key role as a senior technology representative at Castrol launches, technical conferences, customer and OEM engagements.

The Senior Manager also has local leadership and laboratory HSSE responsibility for Castrol Technology staff based in Americas (ca 60). Line management responsibility for a team of 8 technology deployment technologists.

Key Responsibilities:

Represent Applied Science Advanced Lubricants Products on the Castrol Americas Leadership Team and provide local senior leadership for the Americas Technology Centre – day to day operations, HSSE, facilities

Understand and advise on the technology requirements for Americas, develop a technology strategy / technical pipeline and maintain a product portfolio for Americas that is consistent with Castrol business strategies and agree technology priorities.

Manage technical resources effectively across the team to improve technology delivery and customer service for BP and to support strategic plans for growth by:

Deploy compliant and efficient automotive formulations to enable high impact product launches on time and in full by working with the Global Technology Deployment team, marketing, sales and supply chain.

Provide effective and timely technical support, customer support, technical advocacy, resolving customer/product issues, managing quality incidents and raw material shortages, and supporting new business and tenders to defend and support growth of the business.

Develop and implement effective communications and training on new products, technologies, value propositions and future trends into the wider technical and business organisations.

Find Opportunities to optimize formulation costs, seek alternatives and improve and simplify the product portfolio.

Responsibility for technical integrity of product claims and managing potential conflicts between the Americas tactical business needs and global technology relationships with OEMs and Industry bodies.

Build the capability and developing a strong team of technologists

Drive continuous improvement in technology efficiency through deployment of digital tools, data management and knowledge management

Identify, develop and drive new Americas opportunities in core and new business spaces for Castrol – taking the initiative to drive local opportunities within a global frame.

Function as the external face of Castrol Technology with customers, Industry bodies and partners.

Drive local sourcing opportunities in Americas that improve COGS and progress sustainability targets

Role Requirements:

Masters, PhD, or Honours in Scientific or Engineering discipline

Extensive deep experience in Technology leadership, preferably from lubricants, fuels, automotive or manufacturing sectors

experience in supporting multiple technical and complex businesses. significant experience of working with functions outside of technology and managing senior collaborators;

demonstrable experience in leading global teams and encouraging teams of diverse cultures and driving delivery;

ability to articulate sophisticated technical issues into simple business language.

How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000.00 - $230,000.00 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Group Problem Solving, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Product Development, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development {+ 2 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.