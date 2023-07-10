Castrol EMEA Commercial Finance Manager

This role has direct leadership of the Castrol Finance Team of over 40, including 8 direct reports and works closely with PPM & ARC teams, and a large population of GBS / Outside Service Providers (OSPs) across multiple geographies. The role also leads the global Cash Counts agenda for Castrol and leads the Operating Working Capital network. SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) team has been led by this role, and will continue to be the anchor point for SAC from a embedded finance perspective.
Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you an existing senior manager with European experience in across FMCG?
The Commercial Finance Manager is a member of the Castrol Europe Leadership Team, Castrol META (Middle East, Turkey & Africa) leadership team and the Global Finance leadership team
Providing leadership to the Europe and META Castrol business through the finance function >100 countries, $3billion net revenues and 1500 employees: - Performance management of business operations and interventions
- Business management often acting as the #2 to the Business VP
- Customer interactions on pricing, credit, operations, etc.
- Commercial input into all business decisions
- Credit, cash and working capital management including Trade finance in region and SPA globally
- Strategy origination and implementation including long term planning
- Ethics & compliance, cyber, business intelligence and people (in the Finance function and GBS, where relevant).
- Key interfaces with Tax, Treasury, GBS and other functions
- Board member to several Castrol group companies and JVs
You'll be accountable for:
What you'll bring:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
