Castrol EMEA Commercial Finance Manager

This role has direct leadership of the Castrol Finance Team of over 40, including 8 direct reports and works closely with PPM & ARC teams, and a large population of GBS / Outside Service Providers (OSPs) across multiple geographies. The role also leads the global Cash Counts agenda for Castrol and leads the Operating Working Capital network. SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) team has been led by this role, and will continue to be the anchor point for SAC from a embedded finance perspective.

Finance



Finance Group



Are you an existing senior manager with European experience in across FMCG?

The Commercial Finance Manager is a member of the Castrol Europe Leadership Team, Castrol META (Middle East, Turkey & Africa) leadership team and the Global Finance leadership team

Providing leadership to the Europe and META Castrol business through the finance function >100 countries, $3billion net revenues and 1500 employees: - Performance management of business operations and interventions

- Business management often acting as the #2 to the Business VP

- Customer interactions on pricing, credit, operations, etc.

- Commercial input into all business decisions

- Credit, cash and working capital management including Trade finance in region and SPA globally

- Strategy origination and implementation including long term planning

- Ethics & compliance, cyber, business intelligence and people (in the Finance function and GBS, where relevant).

- Key interfaces with Tax, Treasury, GBS and other functions

- Board member to several Castrol group companies and JVs

You'll be accountable for:

Support Accounting, Reporting & Control team in ensuring that robust controls operate for all financial processes and group requirements over internal controls for financial reporting.

Embed risk management processes with ownership at the Performance Unit (PU) / functional LT.

Partner with all functions in the business to provide financial leadership, steer and drive commercial decisions and focus on improving processes in the business.

Lead, inspire & motivate all the function to deliver on the business & finance priorities, while maintaining a balance of workload.

Engage the organization to improve feedback loop advocating a speak-up culture and demonstrate leadership in addressing people issues.

Lead the finance function in the PU on safety and health, cyber and manage life cycle choices of employees.

Planning & Performance Management: Lead performance management of all financial outcomes, integrating the financial aspects of the sales & operational planning process where applicable, monitoring in-year performance, recommending, and implementing interventions.

Be a strong advocate of standardization, simplification and digitization across the entire MI landscape and finance processes.

Be the strongest advocate in the business to drive cost consciousness, credit discipline and cash management .

Functional Support – GBS & I&E: Provide leadership and support GBS to continuously improve the support to the business with a mindset of continuous improvement.

Inspire the GBS teams to drive CI and work in service of the business agenda. Support I&E to deliver on the functional plans in service of Castrol Plan / Strategy.

Ad hoc assignments / projects for both business and finance in service of the various strategic interventions

Act as finance lead on various boards, internal to bp and externally with JVs.

What you'll bring:

Strong commercial orientational, financial, conceptual and analytical skills – understanding and partnering to drive business imperatives

Cross cultural sensitivity; a true team player, with an ability to partner across multiple dimensions and stakeholder groups

A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, experience leading a geographically dispersed team is a must

You’ll bring a global perspective, an ability to integrate business awareness with decision making and strategic thinking

A bias for performance and action, delivering with an innovative and creative approach

Strong customer orientation

Financial accounting, reporting, control, planning and performance management, cash, credit and working capital management, transformation, M & A, investment and risk management



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



