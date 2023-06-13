Castrol Germany Supply Chain Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

Castrol Supply Chain Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

full-time located in Hamburg

The purpose of the role is to monitor Supply Chain performance, provide analysis and insight, and to make interventions to drive performance improvements in the Supply Chain operations within Europe. The role holder continuously reviews and addresses Supply Chain and value chain efficiencies.

Who we are:

Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Primary Accountabilities

Working closely with Operational team within Germany/Europe to ensure accurate and timely Reporting, Planning & Forecasting

Financial analysis, supported by the Europe / EMEA Finance manager and drive performance insight

Working alongside Global Business Services (GBS), ensure that the business is provided with accurate and timely performance reporting

Ensure stock Management is maintained in line with BP Policy & best practice

Support the delivery of key projects

Provide local oversight of product costing analysis and transfer price compliance.

Manage inventory data, stock value/pricing, inventory variances and ensure stock count & asset verification is completed and take appropriate corrective actions.

Ensure completion of local system structure maintenance/updates, ad hoc requests and input to Due Diligence and audits as required.

Supports and consolidates the annual plan and rolling forecast for supply chain and ensuring plans are appropriately challenged, making interventions where relevant, giving full commentaries to detail variances vs actuals and provides assurance to the Europe / EMEA GSC Finance Manager

Proactively highlighting opportunities or risks to achieve the business strategy

Performance Insights & Business Partnering

Partners with the business stakeholders to analyze financial performance and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis and provide recommendations and interventions to drive improved performance, drive performance on key projects and value adding activity in GSC

Shares detailed analysis and insights, using appropriate KPIs and trends, providing guidance to achieve business objectives. Including timely input to support the business and understand interventions required to support future prioritization and planning

Co-ordinates the capture, analysis and reporting of financial outcomes or plans including risks and variances in accordance with financial and control policies

Completes special projects as directed by both the Europe and EMEA GSC Finance manager, providing analytical support for project outcomes and implications

Responsible for ensuring the Stock forecasting aspect including stock management, verification

Responsible for helping to ensure the business makes considered trade off decisions and that working capital is optimized.

Builds solid partnership with Global Business Services to ensure quality is maintained and metrics are delivered

Control

Understand, maintain and monitor an effective system of (financial) controls relating to the business, more specifically:

a) Provide local oversight of product costing analysis and transfer price compliance.

b) Accounting standards through the Group Reporting Manual (GRM)

c) Delegations of Authority (DoA)

d) Code of Conduct adherence

e) Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process (GIAAP)

f) Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM)

g) Project Common Process, where applicable.

Our requirements:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA

Understanding of finance, supply chain operations, project management and IT&S infrastructure (SAP)

Experience of reporting and management information processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis (preferably in a supply chain environment i.e. manufacturing, COGs & logistics)

Experience in developing digitalization within the finance reporting operation

Fluency in English ang German

Sound ability to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to support performance improvements together with the business

Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value; must be a self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with appropriate levels of the organization within the scope of this role

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making

Willingness to work within networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Able to give some coaching, prepared to make appropriate challenges and influence effectively within the scope of this role

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share program, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding program and buddy support

Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programs to improve the work-life balance

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



