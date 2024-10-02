Castrol Global Credit Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Credit Management

Conduct monitoring and reporting of the Castrol Credit exposure in line with group and Segment requirement.

Provide view on ELL management and quarterly credit review to Castrol Finance LT

Approve credit limit requests within DOA limits

Responsible for the credit assessment and control of high risk /exceptional credit limits and managing credit mitigations

Lead Castrol Credit Network, working with GBS Credit teams and other PU Financial Services Managers to improve credit management for Castrol (sharing best practice and escalating any issues for intervention)

Credit Standards & Policies:

To lead implementation of Group Credit Standards by designing fit for purpose processes for Castrol

Accountable for ensuring consistent implementation of the credit policy across Markets to maximize sales and minimize bad debts

SPA for maintaining and monitoring effective and efficient Delegations for Credit from Segment to Castrol Finance VP. Represent Castrol on Segment Credit Network.

Working Capital Performance Management:

Support improvement of Trade Loan performance across ASPAC

Manage relationship with the GBS credit team, providing business insight & context and monitoring effectiveness on key metrics i.e. DSO and overdues.

Priorities & Objectives:

Cash Delivery - Lead delivery of trade debtors target for Castrol:

Lead the monthly Credit Network meeting and drive cash delivery through trade debtor’s performance improvement.

Set up Castrol annual Overdue and DSO targets with PUs/markets globally and monitor with each PU to deliver them

Support new or expansion of existing receivables discounting / factoring

Participate in the overall Castrol OWC agenda.

Trade Loan - Support delivery of trade loan performance for ASPAC

Provide finance functional assurance to review large loans and challenge the commercial assumptions used.

Process Standardization, Simplification & Efficiency – Lead in the review of Credit Procedures as required by engaging all PUs and Markets to ensure sign-off and alignment with key stakeholders and GBS credit team.

Engage FSMs and Credit teams across PUs to communicate any new credit procedures and assess impact of the commercial offers

Work with GBS Credit team in driving compliance with new credit procedures across ASPAC and agree on mitigations to minimize credit risks

Support GBS Credit modernization and simplification projects / programs

Control Environment

Ensure silent running of credit operations and reporting

Credit analysis and reports are delivered on time

Review and support/approve major credit decisions

Drive effective and efficient credit control environment

Participate in Segment Credit forums and ensure group policies are effectively implemented in Castrol

Help drive effective and efficient control environment for trade loan activities

Advise and support major trade loan decisions

Support the review of the Castrol Trade Loan policy working with Global Trade loan manager.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.