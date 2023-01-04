Castrol Global Supply Chain Co-Op (Fall)

|The Supply Chain Co-Op will support the day to day and strategic Supply Chain activities for bp / Castrol Global Supply Chain Team based in the Americas (Wayne, NJ). This support will be in the form of key projects along with day to day operational support. Contingent on the functional assignment, this role will be responsible for supporting efforts to meet Safety, Quality, Service, Cost and Operational Effectiveness across multiple functional areas in Supply Chain, including:
The following is a list of potential supply chain Co-op responsibilities:
|At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You'll work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You'll experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of opportunities.
Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of disciplines into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.
Minimum Requirements