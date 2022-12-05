Castrol Global Supply Chain Co-Op (Spring/Summer)

Work with Logistics team to drive logistics route to market savings and efficiencies

Support the various supply chain departments to improve supply chain efficiency, quality or cost by supporting projects or collecting and analyzing data to implement process improvements.

Responsible for dashboard reporting that includes collecting the measures, updating the measurement database and improving the measurement process.

Collaborate across cross-functional teams and business systems to deliver support and service to team members and business partners • Gain knowledge and proficiency in internal databases to gather data requirements and produce business analysis.

The following is a list of potential supply chain Co-op responsibilities:

Additionally, the position can potentially offer substantial interaction with our cross-functional partners in sales, technology and engineering, marketing, and finance and also potentially cross regional

The Supply Chain Co-Op will support the day to day and strategic Supply Chain activities for bp / Castrol Global Supply Chain Team based in the Americas (Wayne, NJ). This support will be in the form of key projects along with day to day operational support. Contingent on the functional assignment, this role will be responsible for supporting efforts to meet Safety, Quality, Service, Cost and Operational Effectiveness across multiple functional areas in Supply Chain, including: