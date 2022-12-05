Site traffic information and cookies

Castrol Global Supply Chain Co-Op (Spring/Summer)

  • Location United States - New Jersey - Wayne
  • Travel required
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 141823BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

The Supply Chain Co-Op will support the day to day and strategic Supply Chain activities for bp / Castrol Global Supply Chain Team based in the Americas (Wayne, NJ). This support will be in the form of key projects along with day to day operational support. Contingent on the functional assignment, this role will be responsible for supporting efforts to meet Safety, Quality, Service, Cost and Operational Effectiveness across multiple functional areas in Supply Chain, including:
• Project Management & Transformation
• Manufacturing
• Supply Chain Planning
• Warehousing Logistics
• Transportation Logistics
• Customer Logistics
• Third Party Manufacturing
• Procurement

Additionally, the position can potentially offer substantial interaction with our cross-functional partners in sales, technology and engineering, marketing, and finance and also potentially cross regional
The following is a list of potential supply chain Co-op responsibilities:
  • Collaborate across cross-functional teams and business systems to deliver support and service to team members and business partners • Gain knowledge and proficiency in internal databases to gather data requirements and produce business analysis.
  • Gather and track data metrics that represent supply chain performance.
  • Provide strategic analysis, insight, and recommendations to improve customer service and supply chain performance.
  • Responsible for dashboard reporting that includes collecting the measures, updating the measurement database and improving the measurement process.
  • Support the various supply chain departments to improve supply chain efficiency, quality or cost by supporting projects or collecting and analyzing data to implement process improvements.
  • Work with Logistics team to drive logistics route to market savings and efficiencies
  • Improve warehousing operational flow
  • Support ongoing improvement of manufacturing operations

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You'll work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You'll experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of opportunities.
Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of disciplines into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.

Minimum Requirements
  • A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
  • bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment
  • A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning
Preferred Requirements
  • Proficiency in more than one language (Spanish preferred)
  • Related Internship, Co-op, or work experience

