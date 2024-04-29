Entity:Finance
About Castrol India
Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We develop limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide. Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.
We are currently looking for Castrol India Limited Compliance Finance Analyst based in Mumbai. More details below:
The incumbent will be a key member of India Finance Compliance team and will be responsible for the following compliances:
Quarterly SEBI reporting requirements
Related party compliances
Annual financial documents in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards
Annual Report of listed entity
Statutory Pack for Annual General Meeting
Annual Cost Audit Reporting Compliance
Monthly Castrol India listed entity financials review
Annual tax audit and tax filing requirements
Board deliverables for quarterly statutory meeting and annual year end meetings
Board meeting presentations and interactions with the GBS and business teams.
Any new statutory reporting requirement and compliances
The role holder is expected to have proficiency with Indian Accounting standards and statutory compliances. Exposure to statutory and tax audit preferably by big 4 audit firms. Should have exposure to listed entity accounting and reporting role.
What you will deliver
Review and analyse monthly castrol India listed entity financial statements for accuracy and completeness.
Timely review and submission of financial statements in accordance with Indian Accounting standards
Coordinate and own the external audit process and work closely with statutory auditors to address queries and ensure a smooth audit cycle.
Efficiently communicate financial information to internal and external stakeholders.
Cost audit Report and tax audit as per statutory timelines
Quarterly and annual filing of related party transaction as per SEBI requirements
Timely Board Pack for quarterly and yearly board meetings
Annual Report as per statutory requirements
AGM Pack for year end Annual General meeting of Castrol India Limited
Implementation of new regulatory requirements
Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Excel and working in ERP environment for financial analysis and reporting.
Knowledge of internal financial controls and related statutory compliance
Experience and Qualifications
Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) with post qualification experience (10 -12 years)
Strong understanding of Indian accounting standards and experience in handling statutory reporting required by SEBI and other regulators
Proven experience in books closure management, financial statement review and analysis, audit, and revenue recognition.
Advanced Excel skills for financial analysis and reporting; working in ERP environment
Reliable, accountable, and able to manage stakeholders effectively.
All the assignments will be timebound with set deadlines.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.