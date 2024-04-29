This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We develop limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide. Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

We are currently looking for Castrol India Limited Compliance Finance Analyst based in Mumbai. More details below:

The incumbent will be a key member of India Finance Compliance team and will be responsible for the following compliances:

Quarterly SEBI reporting requirements

Related party compliances

Annual financial documents in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards

Annual Report of listed entity

Statutory Pack for Annual General Meeting

Annual Cost Audit Reporting Compliance

Monthly Castrol India listed entity financials review

Annual tax audit and tax filing requirements

Board deliverables for quarterly statutory meeting and annual year end meetings

Board meeting presentations and interactions with the GBS and business teams.

Any new statutory reporting requirement and compliances

The role holder is expected to have proficiency with Indian Accounting standards and statutory compliances. Exposure to statutory and tax audit preferably by big 4 audit firms. Should have exposure to listed entity accounting and reporting role.

What you will deliver

Review and analyse monthly castrol India listed entity financial statements for accuracy and completeness.

Timely review and submission of financial statements in accordance with Indian Accounting standards

Coordinate and own the external audit process and work closely with statutory auditors to address queries and ensure a smooth audit cycle.

Efficiently communicate financial information to internal and external stakeholders.

Cost audit Report and tax audit as per statutory timelines

Quarterly and annual filing of related party transaction as per SEBI requirements

Timely Board Pack for quarterly and yearly board meetings

Annual Report as per statutory requirements

AGM Pack for year end Annual General meeting of Castrol India Limited

Implementation of new regulatory requirements

Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Excel and working in ERP environment for financial analysis and reporting.

Knowledge of internal financial controls and related statutory compliance

Experience and Qualifications

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) with post qualification experience (10 -12 years)

Strong understanding of Indian accounting standards and experience in handling statutory reporting required by SEBI and other regulators

Proven experience in books closure management, financial statement review and analysis, audit, and revenue recognition.

Advanced Excel skills for financial analysis and reporting; working in ERP environment

Reliable, accountable, and able to manage stakeholders effectively.

All the assignments will be timebound with set deadlines.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



