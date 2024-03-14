Castrol India Sales and Marketing Finance Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a Finance Manager

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Castrol India Sales & Marketing Finance

Manager in Mumbai. More details below:

The role is business facing finance role and the primary purpose is to partner with sales and marketing teams in delivering business growth & financial targets as per the strategy within right control environment.

This includes:

Bring independent perspective through deep business knowledge & provide commercial insights & constructive challenge to key critical initiatives/projects to influence the decision making.

Ensuring efficient cost profile & measuring/tracking efficiency of various initiatives

Complete ownership of driving culture of control & compliance across the sales and marketing functions

This role directly reports to India Commercial Finance Manager (CIL CFO & whole-time director). It will serve as a Finance SPA for new business facing projects/initiatives, partnering with business collaborators to drive financial outcomes and ensure delivery of growth, profitability and cash targets.

This role will provide highly advanced insights to the business leaders, through a deep understanding of the business, it’s risks and it’s success factors, which will enable strategically-aligned decisions to be made.

What you will deliver !

Collaborate to deliver strategic projects e.g RTM change and deliver efficiency and effectiveness of spends in the channels and in marketing

Supervise various projects/initiatives to ensure they are delivering the desired benefits, identify gap, highlight risk and work with business team in identifying & implementing mitigating actions.

Ensure timely engagement of relevant SMEs in setting up processes within the framework of control & compliance as well as strong control environment in place across business geographies in India

Support CFO on strategy and inorganic projects

Provide input into the financial and investment decision making process, including commercial evaluations, preparing FMs, ATNs and post-project evaluations

Working in collaboration with multiple internal and external collaborators, including auditors, tax, PPM, Internal Control and GBS, to support the business deliverables.

Attend Sales & Marketing Leadership meetings, participate in sales & marketing commercial negotiations.

Travel to various sales geographies and keep connected with key customers, customer sets to understand the issue they face, think through innovative financial/ digital solutions and help implement those

What you will need to be successful

A university degree or equivalent experience (in either of accounting, commerce, economics, trade etc.) and a professional accounting qualification (ACA, ACCA, CPA) is essential.

A minimum of 15 years with a demonstrated ability covering areas of financial accounting and reporting, business planning and financial control is required.

Experience in a similar role with established track record of delivery.

The post-holder must have a high degree of analytical skills, numerical skills, digital skills and commercial competence.

Strong performance bias and driving business team for delivery of strategic targets

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context then acts accordingly

Owning the Interaction across the levels within and outside India

Ability to work in an uncertain and ambiguous environment

Leading business choices with balance between long term / short term objectives - Mastery Understanding applicable Accounting principles, Control and Compliance



