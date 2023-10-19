Job summary

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Castrol India Supply Chain Finance Manager in Mumbai. More details below:This role will report to India Finance Head (CIL CFO & Whole Time Director) and will work very closely / dotted line reporting to Director Global Supply Chain-India. This role will be very critical in driving supply chain operations effectively and efficiently through robust performance management.The objective of the role is to manage for end to end performance of supply chain operations which includes leading internal group performance reporting process (like annual plan, RF, LE, monthly performance review vs plan/target etc..) managing working capital (including Inventory optimization), product costing for new customer acquisition, provide COGS forecast periodically for taking key decisions like pricing, for evaluating capital investment proposal using BP's EEM framework, oversee manufacturing cost, driving value savings and cost efficiency to support overall RCP delivery of CIL/bp. This role will also oversee the compliance agenda & work closely with internal audit/legal team to ensure robust control & compliance framework in supply chain operations.



1. Lead and manage the annual plan/RF process and provide assurance to Country Finance Manager, Country Supply Chain Head and global GSC PRF team that plan/RF are backed by realistic assumptions, appropriately challenged, reflects right balance of reality and business aspirations, aligned and accurate.

2. Provide guidance to the team, remove the road blocks and review/monitor their work to ensure accuracy, completeness and high quality submission of Plan/RF in time.

3. Facilitate right conversation amongst GSC LT (both global and country) by analyzing the actual performance vs Plan/RF, providing key insights on underlying business performance, impact of change in operating environment and what does it mean for future delivery and enable GSC LTs to take well informed decision and agree actions to protect gross margin.

4. Partnered with GSC team to identify the product cost competitiveness / Operating cost efficiencies opportunities, validating the assumptions, reviewing working to provide assurance to the CFM and GSC Head that savings numbers are realistic, backed by action plan and are challenged appropriately to maximize the savings.(including tracking the same monthly).

5. Having right conversations with stakeholders to drive the cash agenda of sustainable cash improvements balancing aspirations and practicality and proper working capital management (e.g. cash conversion cycle, cash delivery, improved forecasting)

6. Actively collaborate with stakeholders for major strategic and investment projects in GSC strategy execution and to GSC operations by performing commercial and economic evaluation of a business case to ensure BP’s financial framework (IRR, NPV, Payback etc..) requirements are met.

7. Ensure compliance with various bp policies (like Inventory management, PCTP, SLOB etc..) and support in timely completion of various audits like Internal audit, group audit, statutory audit etc..

8. Automating and digitizing the processes without impacting silent running.

Recognized national or international professional financial management / accountancy qualification-ACA, ACMA

10 - 12 years post qualifications experience or extensive appropriate business experience

Good understanding of how BP’s Financial Control and Accounting processes and systems operate,including key interface with other corporate and Functional departments

Numerical and analytical skills with the ability to balance detailed analysis and seeing the bigger picture

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills to make a significant contribution to GSC India while offering sound independent advice on Finance matters

Ability to challenge and influence through persuasion.

Sound financial knowledge and ability to identify opportunities to simplify and streamline processes

A good understanding of accounting principles and group reporting tools

Innovative in approaching problem solving

Sound knowledge and experience of performance management activity

Strong knowledge and experience of key ERP, MI and reporting systems

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.