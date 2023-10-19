Castrol India Supply Chain Finance Manager

Entity:Finance
About Castrol India
Key Accountabilities
1. Lead and manage the annual plan/RF process and provide assurance to Country Finance Manager, Country Supply Chain Head and global GSC PRF team that plan/RF are backed by realistic assumptions, appropriately challenged, reflects right balance of reality and business aspirations, aligned and accurate.
2. Provide guidance to the team, remove the road blocks and review/monitor their work to ensure accuracy, completeness and high quality submission of Plan/RF in time.
3. Facilitate right conversation amongst GSC LT (both global and country) by analyzing the actual performance vs Plan/RF, providing key insights on underlying business performance, impact of change in operating environment and what does it mean for future delivery and enable GSC LTs to take well informed decision and agree actions to protect gross margin.
4. Partnered with GSC team to identify the product cost competitiveness / Operating cost efficiencies opportunities, validating the assumptions, reviewing working to provide assurance to the CFM and GSC Head that savings numbers are realistic, backed by action plan and are challenged appropriately to maximize the savings.(including tracking the same monthly).
5. Having right conversations with stakeholders to drive the cash agenda of sustainable cash improvements balancing aspirations and practicality and proper working capital management (e.g. cash conversion cycle, cash delivery, improved forecasting)
6. Actively collaborate with stakeholders for major strategic and investment projects in GSC strategy execution and to GSC operations by performing commercial and economic evaluation of a business case to ensure BP’s financial framework (IRR, NPV, Payback etc..) requirements are met.
7. Ensure compliance with various bp policies (like Inventory management, PCTP, SLOB etc..) and support in timely completion of various audits like Internal audit, group audit, statutory audit etc..
8. Automating and digitizing the processes without impacting silent running.
Experience and Qualifications
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.