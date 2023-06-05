Castrol Japan Accounting Manager

Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Summary:
Grade H Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.
Job Description:
As the Castrol Japan Finance Analyst, you will play a key leadership role within the Finance team. Accountability includes:
Reporting & Regulation
- Ensure to meet all internal and external financial reporting requirements including statutory accounts/listing requirements, and to comply with tax, legal and other regulations.
Financial Control
- Ensure robust Financial Control over financial reporting processes, Group requirements for Internal Control over financial reporting, and Control Environment to meet Group Standards and Practices as well as Japan SOX.
Application of Group Accounting Policy
- Ensure compliance with BP Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM), ensuring that transactions and significant events are properly accounted for with accuracy and timeliness.
- You will role model bp's "Who We Are" value, by living our purpose, playing to win and caring for others.
What you will deliver
HSSE Responsibility
- Comply with all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures
Local Statutory Requirements / Corporate Governance
- Liaise with Shared Service and perform monthly/quarterly/Year end financial closing and ensure timely and complete reporting.
- Ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial statements, IR reports and attend to financial audit.
- Adhere and support to internal control process (JSOX)
- Work and support tax team to ensure adherence to tax regulations
Operation
- Support communication between local Japan operation and GBS and problem solving.
- Support/Lead any Japan projects and bridge to GBS team for operation.
System of Financial Control
- Accountable for understanding financial and performance related risks.
- Establish, maintain and continuously improve on financial and performance processes in Japan
People Management
- Accountable for the engagement, coaching, leadership and development of the Japan accounting team.
What you will need to be successful
The role holder is a strong leader with the ability to influence effectively across the Castrol business in Japan and possessing strong Finance, Business and Commercial competencies:
- Native in Japanese
- English: Business level, TOEIC above 800
- Concrete knowledge in accounting policies, including JGAAP, IFRS, IR.
- Experience in financial reporting and operation both in Japanese and international companies using ERP system (JDE,SAP preferred) for more than 10 years
- Excellent communication and change management skills
- Experienced at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges
- Demonstrate skill level appropriate to role in financial reporting and performance management, internal control risk and verification assurance.
- Understand the Lubricants business finance requirements including bp Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual and requirements for internal control compliant with Group Standards and Practices
- Bachelor degree in a finance related field / professional accounting qualification.
- People management experience and working with outsourced accounting teams
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
