Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.

As the Castrol Japan Finance Analyst, you will play a key leadership role within the Finance team. Accountability includes:



Reporting & Regulation

Ensure to meet all internal and external financial reporting requirements including statutory accounts/listing requirements, and to comply with tax, legal and other regulations.

Ensure robust Financial Control over financial reporting processes, Group requirements for Internal Control over financial reporting, and Control Environment to meet Group Standards and Practices as well as Japan SOX.

Ensure compliance with BP Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM), ensuring that transactions and significant events are properly accounted for with accuracy and timeliness.

You will role model bp's "Who We Are" value, by living our purpose, playing to win and caring for others.

Comply with all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures

Liaise with Shared Service and perform monthly/quarterly/Year end financial closing and ensure timely and complete reporting.

Ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial statements, IR reports and attend to financial audit.

Adhere and support to internal control process (JSOX)

Work and support tax team to ensure adherence to tax regulations

Support communication between local Japan operation and GBS and problem solving.

Support/Lead any Japan projects and bridge to GBS team for operation.

Accountable for understanding financial and performance related risks.

Establish, maintain and continuously improve on financial and performance processes in Japan

Accountable for the engagement, coaching, leadership and development of the Japan accounting team.

Native in Japanese

English: Business level, TOEIC above 800

Concrete knowledge in accounting policies, including JGAAP, IFRS, IR.

Experience in financial reporting and operation both in Japanese and international companies using ERP system (JDE,SAP preferred) for more than 10 years

Excellent communication and change management skills

Experienced at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges

Demonstrate skill level appropriate to role in financial reporting and performance management, internal control risk and verification assurance.

Understand the Lubricants business finance requirements including bp Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual and requirements for internal control compliant with Group Standards and Practices

Bachelor degree in a finance related field / professional accounting qualification.

People management experience and working with outsourced accounting teams

Financial ControlApplication of Group Accounting PolicyHSSE ResponsibilityLocal Statutory Requirements / Corporate GovernanceOperationSystem of Financial ControlPeople ManagementThe role holder is a strong leader with the ability to influence effectively across the Castrol business in Japan and possessing strong Finance, Business and Commercial competencies: