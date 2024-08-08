This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast-paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Castrol Market Development Manager based at Mumbai and details mentioned below.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Purpose of role

This role focuses on leading Castrol India's Market development to get INSA ( India & SouthAsia) on a double digit growth pathway.

This includes accelerating the opportunities in core business as well as new business development including global diversification plays and any adjacencies opportunities.

The role will lead the holistic analysis of growth strategy in the PU/market and drive the critical business decisions by engaging key stakeholders including engagement with CIL board and HQ.

In addition, as part of capability building, the role may hold some P&L accountability. The role will also oversee the ESG agenda for Castrol India

Key Accountabilities

• Develop market development strategy for the PU and /or markets.

• Lead new business model and channel development to serve sustainable long-term value creation target for the company.

• Plan and organize effective projects and processes under the defined market development strategy to ensure the desired outcome can be achieved.

• Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic business partners externally, with strong future focus and long-term business insights.

• Drive Castrol global\PU\market specific projects as relevant for business development

• Develop implementation plans for new market development opportunities

• Lead PU level market development initiatives, including new and leading-edge business platform development.

• Build the enduring capability of hunting and nurturing new business opportunities

• Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant E&C and OMS elements, ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

• Engage with larger Castrol India and global leadership team to gain insights and alignment of business development opportunities

Summary Decision Rights:

• Prepare & agree resource requirements for new market development opportunities

• Setting the financial frame for these new business opportunities

Education

• Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.

Experience

• 15+ of relevant business experience, preferably with track record of delivery of business development

• Experience within strategy in a consulting or FMCG environment may be helpful

• Deep understanding of the market trends, competitive landscape, and business ecosystem in the market.

• Well-connected network of local resources to develop business opportunities through both organic and inorganic approaches

• Rich understanding of channels and value pools in the business

Skills & Competencies

• Hands-on skills in planning and executing skills for new businesses, product categories, partnerships and investments

• Strong capability managing negotiations at senior level

• Strong communication and influence skills, with fluent both written and spoken English

• Ability to work in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

• Ability to work in rapidly changing environment, and prioritize duties accordingly

• Ability to work effectively with functional support teams to achieve aligned positions

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks



This position is not available for remote working



