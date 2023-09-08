Castrol Senior Commercial Evaluations Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The Senior Commercial Evaluation Analyst role will develop, analyze, and recommend commercial offers for the US & Canada Lubricants business by providing financial analysis and assessing economic value along with managing associated commercial risks. The role is responsible to guide and provide support on reporting, deal analysis, and post project evaluation of business cases across all business channels within Lubricants and will also be responsible to analyze the profitability of promotions. The senior analyst will support the business by analyzing new projects/offers and identify value-creating opportunities, as well as provide profit and loss, capital investment and cash flow analysis on new/existing projects.

Key Accountabilities:



•Assess the financial and operating strength of new projects and commercial offers for the overall business in order to understand risks/benefits, following EEM (Economic Evaluation Methodology) and GIAAP (Group Investment and Assurance Approvals Process) guidance.

•Own the commercial evaluation process by working across functions to gather the appropriate and validate assumptions, build the financial model and cash flow analysis, and ensure the commercial offer/project has been optimized to bring maximum value along with competitiveness to the business.

•Develop sensitivity cases to ensure risks are identified and well communicated and aligned on with senior management

• Provide guidance and support to junior analysts and back-office support teams

• Provide financial rigor and assurance to contracts and models. Ensure they reflect negotiated terms and conditions

• Develop business knowledge of Lubricants business channels. Leverage existing business knowledge from other parts of the business in order to optimize financial delivery. Contribute to the development of a well-rounded Commercial Evaluation organization to act as Center of Expertise within region

• Contribute insights and information to the US and Canada Finance Performance Teams as requested

• Provide timely and insightful analysis by leveraging SAP, Power BI and other MI tools that illustrates performance and trends as well as serves as early indicator of risks/opportunities to delivery.

• Support the business by ensuring management and teams are provided with sufficient data, analysis and support for plans, forecasts, and business initiatives to enable performance delivery and enhanced decision-making.

• Complete Ad hoc inquires of financial related analysis requested by teams/individuals across all functions of the organization.

•Support month end closing, forecasting and annual planning activities around Trade Loan performance and planning

•Provide timely model maintenance and support to ensure financial assumptions are accurate and up to date following business and group policies.

•Ensure effective controls are in place and actively drives compliance to ensure the robust control environment is maintained



Essential Education:



• A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Finance/Accounting



Essential Experience and Job Requirements :



• Minimum of 5 years of Finance work experience

•Experience within a manufacturing company with knowledge of input costs

•Proven ability of optimizing commercial offers through developing realistic assumptions that can be validated and scenario tested

• Economic Evaluation experience / Capital budgeting

• Demonstrated proficiency managing data systems (Vistex, SAP, Power BI, etc)

• Effective presentation/communication of detailed financial analysis (new offers/projects) to appropriate levels of authority.

• Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles.

• Advanced knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint

$95,000 - 177,000

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



