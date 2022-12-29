Castrol Supply Chain Analyst (Early Career)

|In North America there are opportunities to join our Automotive and B2B (Industrial, Marine and Energy) Lubricant Downstream Graduate Program which develops your technical skills to support our business.
As a new graduate the program will offer you:
Throughout your experience, you will have the opportunity to contribute to special projects and gain skills and knowledge by participating in a variety of company-sponsored training programs.
Following successful completion of the program, you will be placed in a supply chain role that matches your skills and capabilities with our business needs.
Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?
|At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.
Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of disciplines into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.
Minimum Requirements
|Locations: Wayne, NJ, Warminster, PA, Baton Rouge, LA