Castrol Supply Chain Analyst (Early Career)

  • Location United States - New Jersey - Wayne
  • Travel required
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 139710BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

In North America there are opportunities to join our Automotive and B2B (Industrial, Marine and Energy) Lubricant Downstream Graduate Program which develops your technical skills to support our business.

As a new graduate the program will offer you:
  • 2 years of rotational assignments in Supply Chain including 3 rotations, either at Castrol USA headquarters or manufacturing location. SC Areas for rotations could include:
    • Supply planning
    • Contract manufacturing
    • Logistics
    • Procurement
    • Manufacturing/operations (in a plant setting)
  • A structured and supportive environment in which to develop the skills and competencies you need to be successful in a supply chain role, including targeted learning and development, and a mentoring system
  • A robust overview and orientation to Automotive, Industrial and/or Marine and B2B Lubricants businesses
  • A competitive program, with an individual assessment component and rigorous performance management process

Throughout your experience, you will have the opportunity to contribute to special projects and gain skills and knowledge by participating in a variety of company-sponsored training programs.

Following successful completion of the program, you will be placed in a supply chain role that matches your skills and capabilities with our business needs.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.
Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of disciplines into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.

Minimum Requirements
  • A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
  • BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment
  • A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning
  • Geographically mobile and willing to relocate
  • Graduating December 2022 through May 2023
Locations: Wayne, NJ, Warminster, PA, Baton Rouge, LA

