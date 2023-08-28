Castrol Supply Chain Analyst (Early Career)

Grade J Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.
Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade J
Job Summary:
Job Description:
In North America there are opportunities to join our Automotive and B2B (Industrial, Marine and Energy) Lubricant Downstream Graduate Program which develops your technical skills to support our business.
This role will be a part of bp’s One Commercial early careers program. Through this 3-year program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. Throughout the course of the development program, you may be required to move bp locations as part of your rotations or based on business needs. Locations may include, but not limited to, Wayne, NJ, Warminster, PA, Baton Rouge, LA, Houston, TX.
The program will offer you:
Throughout your experience, you will have the opportunity to contribute to special projects and gain skills and knowledge by participating in a variety of company-sponsored training programs.
Following successful completion of the program, you will be placed in a supply chain role that matches your skills and capabilities with our business needs.
Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Minimum Requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.