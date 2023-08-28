Castrol Supply Chain Analyst (Early Career)

United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, United States of America - Texas - Houston, United States of America - Louisiana - Baton Rouge, United States of America - Pennsylvania - Warminster

Grade J Responsible for supporting supply chain operations by completing administrative duties associated with planning, operations and management and supporting supply chain projects to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In North America there are opportunities to join our Automotive and B2B (Industrial, Marine and Energy) Lubricant Downstream Graduate Program which develops your technical skills to support our business.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Commercial early careers program. Through this 3-year program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. Throughout the course of the development program, you may be required to move bp locations as part of your rotations or based on business needs. Locations may include, but not limited to, Wayne, NJ, Warminster, PA, Baton Rouge, LA, Houston, TX.

The program will offer you:

3 years of rotational assignments in Supply Chain including 3 rotations, either at Castrol USA headquarters or manufacturing location. SC Areas for rotations could include : Supply planning Contract manufacturing Logistics Procurement Manufacturing/operations (in a plant setting)

A structured and supportive environment in which to develop the skills and proficiencies you need to be successful in a supply chain role, including targeted learning and development, and a mentoring system

A robust overview and orientation to Automotive, Industrial and/or Marine and B2B Lubricants businesses

A competitive program, with an individual assessment component and rigorous performance management process

Throughout your experience, you will have the opportunity to contribute to special projects and gain skills and knowledge by participating in a variety of company-sponsored training programs.

Following successful completion of the program, you will be placed in a supply chain role that matches your skills and capabilities with our business needs.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Minimum Requirements

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate

Graduating December 2023 through May 2024



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



