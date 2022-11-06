Castrol Supply Chain Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

Europe, preferred Location Monchengladbach



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The purpose of the role is to monitor Supply Chain performance, provide analysis and insight, and to make interventions to drive performance improvements in the Supply Chain operations within Europe. The role holder continuously reviews and addresses Supply Chain and value chain efficiencies.



Your tasks:



Primary Accountabilities

Working closely with Operational team within Europe to ensure accurate and timely Reporting, Planning & Forecasting

Financial analysis, supported by the Europe / EMEA Finance manager and drive performance insight

Working alongside Global Business Services (GBS), ensure that the business is provided with accurate and timely performance reporting

Ensure stock Management is maintained in line with BP Policy & best practice

Co-ordinates annual inventory counts (statutory) and provides output documentation for senior management & due diligence purposes

Supports and consolidates the annual plan for GSC and ensuring plans are appropriately challenged, making interventions where relevant, giving full commentaries to detail variances and provides assurance to the Europe / EMEA GSC Finance Manager

Proactively highlighting opportunities or risks to achieve the business strategy

Evaluates and validates both opportunities and impact of risks on the business performance

Shares detailed analysis and insights, using appropriate KPIs and trends, providing guidance to achieve business objectives. Including timely input to support the business and understand interventions required to support future prioritization and planning

Co-ordinates the capture, analysis and reporting of financial outcomes or plans including risks and variances in accordance with financial and control policies

Completes special projects as directed by both the Europe and EMEA GSC Finance manager, providing analytical support for project outcomes and implications

Responsible for helping to ensure the business makes considered trade off decisions and that working capital is optimized

Partner with the business to drive performance on key projects and value adding activity in GSC

Builds relationships with the respective business team to provide accurate, timely management reporting and business decision support

Maintains strong relationships within the wider GSC, SPU & OU Finance teams

Builds solid partnership with Global Business Services to ensure quality is maintained and metrics are delivered

Understand, maintain and monitor an effective system of (financial) controls relating to the business, more specifically:

o Provide local oversight of product costing analysis and PCTP compliance.o Accounting standards through the Group Reporting Manual (GRM)o Delegations of Authority (DoA)o Code of Conduct adherenceo Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process (GIAAP)o Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM)o Project Common Process, where applicable.

Our requirements:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA

Understanding of finance, supply chain operations, project management and IT&S infrastructure (SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis (preferably in a supply chain environment i.e. manufacturing, COGs & logistics)

Experience in developing digitalization within the finance reporting operation

Absolute fluency in English is mandatory, with basic German

Sound ability to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to support performance improvements together with the business

Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value; must be a self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with appropriate levels of the organization within the scope of this role

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making

Willingness to work within networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Able to give some coaching, prepared to make appropriate challenges and influence effectively within the scope of this role

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.