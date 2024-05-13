Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Castrol TUCA Performance Advisor will be responsible for all performance management, forecasting and reporting activities across the Cluster and will ensure timely and accurate provision of Management Information & Decision Support. This includes gross margin, LBM actuals and forecast (B/S, Cash and RCOP), scenario planning, Country P&L & cost allocations. The role will also identify and propose performance interventions and support their implementation and delivery. The Castrol TUCA Performance Advisor will establish and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Finance and the Cluster Sales Director, directly interfacing with the Cluster leadership team, and, through insightful analysis, provide commercial support and market intelligence to the cluster leadership team

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Strategy and Planning:

Accountable for the performance reporting activity across the cluster and the delivery of the cluster’s annual plan, managing the process with support from Sales and Marketing to ensure complete alignment. Responsible for the validity, accuracy and performance insights (multiple lenses, i.e. brands, channels, geography, strategic accounts, etc.)

Drives strategy refresh activity through translation of financials to enable the business to fully understand the impacts of decisions

Accountable for the Rolling Forecasts (RFs) to support the E&A GFO submission including the timely reporting of the forecasts. Includes specific performance insights and associated analysis (Vulnerabilities & Opportunities) ensuring that the forecast have integrity and have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and subsequently fully reflect business risks

Contributes to business case preparation & subsequent review of FMs & CAPEX expenditure where required.

Business Partnering and Performance Insights:

Facilitates conversations between relevant parties to ensure underlying performance is well understood and to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements

Monitors the in-year performance, develops and maintains KPIs to track performance, recommends and implements interventions where necessary.

Partners with other business stakeholders, including the ARC team members to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions as required.

Conducts regular forward looking competitor analysis and insight gathering, and participates in ad-hoc projects to deliver interventions with the Sales Director and the country/regional teams

Support the cash agenda, focused on improving cash forecasting and sustainable cash release for all businesses.

Performance Reporting:

Translates financial and operational performance to the businesses and the Cluster Finance Manager and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Drives a programme of continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification through a systematic approach.

Leadership :

Ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement.

Promote & contribute to the Performance networks across all clusters to share learnings and solutions

Credentials and experience:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

A skilful understanding of finance, business operations

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers & leadership in order to make a significant contribution to the business. Able to deal effectively at all levels within the organisation.

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Minimum 8 years’ experience role in finance or strategy

Expert on excel & powerBI

FMCG, Energy &Oil sector experiences preferred



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



