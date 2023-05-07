Castrol Technology Co-Op

|The Global Lubricants Technology (GLT) Co-op with bp Lubricants USA (Castrol) supports the development and deployment of premium motor oil formulations. The Co-op for GLT will participate and assist in various projects to drive Research & Innovation, Product Development, and Technology Deployment. The GLT Co-op will conduct blend studies, operate analytical equipment, and generate reports to deliver optimum blends to meet the required specifications. The Co-op is expected to conduct general lab duties including analyses, inventory management, and housekeeping. Must be capable and willing to lift 20-40 lbs.
