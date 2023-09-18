Castrol Technology Co-Op

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting product development through conducting laboratory-based work, which may include blend studies, sample administration and submission for testing, ensuring the quality, standard and timeliness of the work carried out meets agreed expectations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Global Lubricants Technology (GLT) Co-op with bp Lubricants USA (Castrol) supports the development and deployment of premium motor oil formulations. The Co-op for GLT will participate and assist in various projects to drive Research & Innovation, Product Development, and Technology Deployment. The GLT Co-op will conduct blend studies, operate analytical equipment, and generate reports to deliver optimum blends to meet the required specifications. The Co-op is expected to conduct general lab duties including analyses, inventory management, and housekeeping. Must be capable and willing to lift 20-40 lbs.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our Co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.

Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of disciplines into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.

At bp, we are #oneteam, so the safety of each member of our community is of the utmost importance to us.

Minimum Requirements A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for Co-op, Intern, full-time or long-term employment

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Preferred Requirements Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Proficiency in more than one language

Related Co-op, Internship, or work experience

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.